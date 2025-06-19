Singer Portable Zazu in a video has issued advice to VeryDarkMan amid his show of support for the people of Benue

Portable Zazu, who expressed concern for VeryDarkMan's safety also threw subtle shade at 2Baba, who is a native of Benue State

The Zeh Nation label boss' comment about 2Baba has, however, seen netizens accusing of disrespecting the African Queen crooner

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu has reacted to the killings in Benue State as he issued an advice to social media personality and critic, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

In a video he shared on Thursday, June 19, Portable expressed concern for VeryDarkMan's safety as he advised the critic to make use of security details as he continues to speak up for the people of Benue.

Portable Zazu shows support for VeryDarkMan's fight for Benue and criticizes 2Baba for not speaking up. Credit: verydarkblackman/portablebaeby/natashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan made a video of himself at the crime scene in Benue. The critic also spotted in a series of clips online addressing protesters in the state.

Portable also threw a subtle shades at Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, who he accused of begging for love while his people in Benue are being killed.

"Edo man VeryDarkMan is fighting for Benue, while Benue man 2Baba is begging for love," Portable said in the video.

Portable Zazu throws sublte shades at 2Baba. Credit: portabelbaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner also advocated for celebrities speaking up for their individual states.

It would be recalled that 2Baba called on the state and federal government to intervene in the killings in Benue in a video he made with his wife and Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

The video of Portable advising VDM as he threw subtle shades at 2Baba is below:

Reactions as Portable shades 2Baba

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens criticised Portabel against disrespecting 2Baba. Read the comments below:

mandelababa said:

"2baba na ur papa mate?"

mubuy_tech commented:

"You too fight for Ogun State road. Stop looking for wahala."

oshoalpachino commented:

"Oga Abeg respect tuface for the industry no carry him matter come your side, he already made a video bro he no tell you say he be activist…Abeg Dey choose who to disrespect wisely Thank you."

baale_fundz_ reacted:

"U know just know wetin to talk again."

oy.walex said:

"See the mugu wey dey talk you fit fight for your own state?Ethnicity and Religion is our major problem in this country.Is Benue not in Nigeria werey olorin?.You shouldn't be using your page to promote this."

mcbilliontv commented:

"Benue man dey fight for love for Edo, Edo man the fight freedom for Benue."

hitee_michael reacted:

"Hmmm,very true those that kills themselves in the name of cultism in the state nko? sounds silly but true though."

estty_jesusbae wrote:

"Portable how much you come de get small small sense this days Bayi?"

chief_dreal said:

"Oga shut the cap stop using this as clout. You’re just been bias cause na only Tface be benue man ? Or how’s 2baba influence compare to that of Ochacho and Terry waya !!? stop finding relevance in all situations if you don’t have anything sensible to say Abi you wan say you no sabi who gift you Benz na idoma man?"

2Baba's wife marks 2 years as lawmaker

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that 2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, marked her second year in office as a lawmaker.

Natasha, who represents the Egor Constituency in the 8th Edo State House of Assembly, celebrated the milestone with an event, attended by her husband and others.

In photos from the ceremony, Natasha was seen walking to the venue holding her mother and 2Baba's hands

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng