Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Video Trends as Jarvis Gets Into Physical Fight With Her Man Peller, People React: "E Don Happen"
People

Video Trends as Jarvis Gets Into Physical Fight With Her Man Peller, People React: "E Don Happen"

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read

It was a heated moment between popular AI girl Jarvis and her man Peller as they got into a heated fight....

Details later...

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: