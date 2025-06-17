Gaise Baba celebrated the one-month anniversary of his hit track No Turning Back by sharing a video collage

The song, which features Lawrence Oyor, has become an anthem among music lovers

Fans were thrilled to see Moses Bliss and his wife appear in one of the dance videos, where they humorously picked sides

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Akinade Ibuoye, better known as Gaise Baba, recently marked the one-month anniversary of his hit song No Turning Back.

The track, which featured gospel singer Lawrence Oyor, went viral shortly after its release.

Following its success, a prophecy by Nathaniel Bassey surfaced online, further fueling the song's momentum.

In his post, Gaise expressed gratitude to God and his fans for streaming the song, describing it as a "God's wave," noting that people worldwide have been listening to and sharing it.

To celebrate, he compiled a collage of dance videos from fans of different races and backgrounds, all vibing to the hit track.

Moses Bliss joins the dance challenge

Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, who recently welcomed their first son, were also part of the celebration, recording their own dance video to No Turning Back.

In the clip, Moses shared a heartfelt message, saying he’s always had a twin, and God blessed him with one in his wife.

The couple danced together, embodying the song's message of perseverance and faith.

Gaise Baba features repented nightlife worker

The collage shared by Gaise Baba, it also included a powerful testimony from a woman who had left her former life in the nightlife industry.

She shared her story of being trafficked to Dubai at the age of 19, only to return to Nigeria and continue down a destructive path.

After a series of tragic events, including losing her baby at birth, she found hope through a pastor's message and turned her life around.

She participated in the No Turning Back dance challenge, declaring that she was no longer willing to return to her old life.

The collage also features other testimony from the song as fans reacted excited to it.

See the video here:

How fans reacted after watching Gaise Baba's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the testimony in the video collage. Here are comments about it below:

@i_am_maama_k stated:

"No turning back oh."

@lindakilson said:

"It’s slide 4 for me. Thank you God."

@omeizarestaurant reacted:

"Slide 8 is a very powerful testimony."

@gertiie_ngobeni commented:

"Slide 8 oh my God. Faithful God he is."

@patientlion shared:

"Powerful."

Reactions trail time Moses Wife welcome son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Tosin Silverdam had shared what people were saying about gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie.

The couple recently announced the arrival of their son and expressed heartfelt admiration for each other in a series of posts.

According to Silverdam, people calculated the time between the couple's marriage and the birth of their son. His utterance sparked reactions among fans who shared their take about Tosin's video and the music star.

