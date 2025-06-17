Amid the applause VeryDarkMan has been receiving over videos of him in Benue, a man has criticised the social media personality

The man accused VeryDarkMan of chasing clout with the killings in Benue State, which led to the loss of many lives

The man also alleged that VeryDarkMan made similar moves following the death of singer Mohbad, which stirred reactions

The video social media personality Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan shared from his visit to Yelwata, Benue state following the killings which led to the loss of many lives has continued to gain attention.

While VeryDarkMan's video has led to popular celebrities speaking up and calling on the government to intervene, following the tragic event, a social media critic, Oriretan Honour, chose to criticise the online personality.

Critic blasts VeryDarkMan for using the Benue killings as a way to gain followers. Credit: verydarkblackman/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to Oriretan, VeryDarkMan was chasing clout with the killings in Benue.

The critic, who recalled VeryDarkMan's role after late singer Mohbad's death, also claimed celebrities were jumping on the 'Benue killings' trend to stay relevant.

"It is unwise how VDM is chasing clout with Benue's killings, shedding fake tears, pains. More unwise how he has turned death of over 200 ppl into content, acting to trend, gather fans, like he did with Mohbad. Sad, celebs are now jumping in to stay releveant. Praying for bad things to happen to get content. After posting many will move on within 24 hours. No action, nothing," he wrote.

The post of man accusing VDM of chasing clout with Benue killings is below:

In related news via Legit.ng, VDM shared that he could not sleep the entire night after witnessing the aftermath of the violence when he visited the state.

Man claims VDM using Benue killings to chase clout like he did with Mohbad. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM knocked Governor Hyacinth Lormem Alia, describing him as a “lab rat” who was incapable of addressing the insurgency in the state.

He also reacted to the president’s press statement, stating that the challenge of insecurity in the country was beyond his control.

Reactions as man criticises VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many of VeryDarkMan's fans fired back at Oriretan Honour. Read the comments below:

Princess Gift commented:

"Oriretan no make me vex for u oo... Honestly on this if u can't say anything good please keep quiet on the benue killing,, fake tears or not from VDM at least his video was more powerful, he spoke out to help everyone in that state... Stop some nonsense talk sometimes... Abeg."

Magdaline Dung said:

"You’re the one chasing clout with this post."

Abiodun Ushokhai commented:

"Everybody dey clap for monkey but dem forget sey, na trees wey near each other dey make am dey perform skills. Na because sey dis otondo get phone and data dey make am reckless."

Amb Nwiluka Clara said:

"You be goat, if VDM didn't visit there you and I wouldn't have known what really happened."

Asogwa Uchebest said:

"Only those mature in reasoning will understand that this guy is making sense here."

Deeone reacts to Benue killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that comedian and reality star Deeone reacted to the Benue mass killing that has left people talking online.

After VDM visited the site of the Benue mass killings netizens started to call Deeone, to speak on the matter.

This move didn’t go down well with the former BBNaija star, and he finally reacted on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng