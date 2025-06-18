Nigerian blogger Tosin Silverdam is making headlines over his recent comment about his body on social media

The media personality took to his Instagram stories to complain about the way God created his body

Tosin Silverdam’s post about one body part being bigger than the other raised hot takes from Nigerians after it went viral

Popular Nigerian blogger Tosin Silver Damolekun, aka Tosin Silverdam, has complained bitterly about his body on social media to the surprise of fans.

Just recently, the media personality took to his Instagram stories to speak about his body features that he wasn’t too pleased with.

Nigerians react as Tosin Silverdam laments about his big backside to God. Photos: @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

According to Tosin Silverdam, he has a very big backside and a very small organ. He went on to add that he didn’t know why God created him that way, as he wondered what he was supposed to do with his big behind.

The celebrity blogger stated that he had looked at his reflection in the mirror, and he sighed. See a screenshot of his post below:

Reactions as Tosin Silverdam complains of big backside

Tosin Silverdam’s post quickly drew the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral on social media. Netizens expressed their surprise at the blogger’s disclosure, while others wondered if the information was needed for the public:

Thereal__obehi said:

“You wan sell market abi wetin be the meaning of this post ??”

Mi_tai_re said:

“As much as I find this funny 😂😂😂 Jokes aside…..Deep down we all ve insecurities 😢.”

Wire_music01 said:

“After them go say them hack their account 😂.”

__thelumina said:

“Y’all are getting too comfortable on this app sha 😂.”

Integratedglobalsupplies wrote:

“He’s tired of pretending and gradually coming out of the closet😂.”

Oneblackboy_007 said:

“You sha dey advertise your yansh for Gaybriels dem.”

D_excelmothercare_asaba said:

“😂😂😂 be like him babe be won cast am online 😂guy man kuku cast himself😂😂😂 i allegedly understand.”

Kingniji said:

“Can you just imagine the kind of people we have in Nigeria.”

Squirohak_ola_ wrote:

“Marketing and promotion strategies 😂.”

Tracyokito said:

“Later dem go Dey debunk say dem no be ……. 😂😂😂 because why man go just wake up write this kind thing.”

Kish_vic said:

“Seeing is believing, abeg snap de pin and post make we do de rating.”

Rommytop4real said:

“He always speaking out about his physique, he undergone surgery sometime ago to correct some abnormal growth in his body, if you have been following him you will know.”

Folashewa1 said:

“See Watin bob dey use money do 😂😂.”

Victoria_apple_ said:

“Na your mama cause am, she asked for a baby boy mid pregnancy while God already put a girl there,so because of her constant prayers and disturbance, God just decided to make small readjustments, he just forgot to remove the Nyash and instead of removing the female organs completely to put the male organ, he just removed the bwess and increased the clitt! a little bit cos he was very busy 🥱I know this because Angel Gabriel told me, we used to date.”

Officialugeed said:

“This is highly disturbing! What kinda sick information is this? Social media is messed up! Tueeeh🤮.”

Tosin Silverdam gets bosom reduction surgery

Meanwhile, in 2023, Legit.ng reported that Tosin Silverdam underwent bosom reduction surgery, and the news made headlines on social media.

Tosin had earlier revealed on his page that he would be doing a gynecomastia surgery for his tummy and bosoms.

The blogger later took to the same platform to announce to fans that the procedure was successful. According to him, he had been planning it for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng