Nollywood celebrity couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin trended for the umpteenth time over their Christmas video

Celebrity blogger Tosin Silverdam reacted to the clip by mentioning how Judy was Yul’s gatewoman

Silverdam’s’ observation raised a series of hilarious comments from other social media users, with some agreeing with the blogger

Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin trended on Christmas day over a video posted on social media.

The controversial lovebirds drew people’s attention after Judy was seen running to open the gate for Yul to drive into their house on Christmas day.

Celebrity blogger, Tosin Silverdam, noticed the video and reposted it on his page with his own commentary.

The media personality was seen laughing hard at Yul and Judy’s display before he pointed out how she was his gate woman.

According to Silverdam, someone said that Judy ‘stole’ Yul from his first wife, May Edochie, and she was still working as his gatewoman.

Reactions as Tosin Silverdam speaks about Yul and Judy

Tosin Silverdam’s commentary about Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s Christmas video raised some reactions from netizens. Read them below:

ix_miraa:

“Tosin’s face 😂😂😂😂 was my exact expression.”

lonely.5926:

“This wat happened wen u snatched nonsense u turned urself to laughing stock 😂.”

Darmie_t_:

“That’s Judy greatest achievement in life.”

Productive_vee:

“You’re facial expression for me 😂😂.”

Pepepretti_herself:

“This is so embarrassing 😳 😂😂.”

Mikaylarssmallchopsbackup:

“Tosin remember we watch we don’t judge but your face won’t let us rest 😂.”

owens_aesthetics:

“They now sound alike o 😂😂.”

A.b.b.y.g.a.l:

“See am with he skinny jeans.”

jaypills.olinepharmacy:

“If they were real couples Asin without d whole buhaha honestly this would b so lovely … Asin I won’t lie it made me smile but to bad d way it played out cos this their marraige get k leg 🦵.”

temitayotweedy01:

“Where did he go. Someone that drove to the estate gate n drove back....Yinmu.”

toyinpretty:

“They love each other, l beg leave them 😂😂.”

larryboutique:

“Queen may is giving them headache 😂😂😂 over sabi showing up there car😂.”

maclairestravelandtours:

“But wait. Why was she happy like she is just seeing him for the first time. But tosin this your awwwnnn is suspicious 😂😂😂.”

mrchokkoo:

“We watch and we don't judge 😂.”

eziaku_star_babe:

“Am more concerned about the kids she clearly told daddy is back, but them no send anybody papa, that left me 😮😮😮😮😮, cos, this kind excitement, na children get am, no be their mama.”

i_am_telo:

“😂😂😂😂😂 She's only doing this because May bought a new whip.”

litehouse707:

“Someone said goosebumps of shame full her body as she was watching this 😂.”

Yul Edochie hails Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's decision to bring his family issues online showed his marital crisis might not end anytime soon as he made a special request to Judy Austin.

He praised his second wife for giving birth to two sons for him and noted that she had done well.

The Nollywood actor also shared a glamorous picture of Judy Austin, and his post sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

