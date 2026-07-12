The Saudi Tourism Centre has clarified visa rules for Nigerian passport holders following conflicting online reports of airport boarding denials

The centre explained if Nigerian citizens holding valid, used US, UK, or Schengen visas or, permanent residency in those regions, are eligible for the Visa on Arrival and eVisa systems

Standard Nigerian passport holders without these specific western visas or GCC residency must apply for a consulate visa prior to travel

The Saudi Tourism Centre has clarified the specific categories of international travellers eligible for the Kingdom's Visa on Arrival (VoA) programme.

The official clarification follows intense online debate and conflicting claims over whether the facility remains available to Nigerian passport holders.

The Saudi Tourism Centre has clarified visa rules for Nigerian passport holders. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The controversy gained traction after social media reports emerged detailing how some Nigerian travellers were turned back or denied boarding at airports, while others claimed they successfully passed through immigration boundaries.

Can Nigerians get a visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia?

A Nigerian resident in the United Kingdom (UK) had shared her experience on the microblogging platform X, revealing that a close associate was blocked from boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia due to an apparent shift in the visa enforcement policy.

"If you are planning Umrah from the UK with a UK visa on a Nigerian passport, please get your tourist visa or any suitable one before you travel. Visa on Arrival is currently suspended for Nigerian passport holders. One of my persons was affected today, so I know it's been enforced. Please don't be caught out," she wrote.

To back her claims, she shared an official circular listing 14 countries, including Nigeria, as ineligible for the standard standalone Visa on Arrival.

The post triggered a massive debate online. While several users recounted similar flight disruptions, others argued that the entry restrictions on Nigerian passport holders were seasonal measures implemented strictly during the Hajj period and had since been rescinded.

Standard Nigerian passport holders without specific western visas or GCC residency must apply for a consulate visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia visa requirements for UK and US visa holders

Seeking definitive clarity on the matter, Legit.ng contacted the Saudi Tourism Centre. In its direct response, the centre clarified that the Visa on Arrival facility is not entirely shut off to Nigerians, but is strictly tethered to specific third-party visa and residency statuses.

The centre stated:

"Travelers who hold the following (a US, UK or Schengen visa holder or a UK, US & EU country resident) are eligible for the Visa on Arrival, and we highly advise to visit our official website to check the travelers' eligibility for both Visa on Arrival and the eVisa."

Following this development, Legit.ng reviewed the administrative entry requirements on the official Visit Saudi portal to map out the exact pathways available to Nigerian travelers.

Visa options for Nigerian passport holders

Based on current immigration protocols, the visa requirements for Nigerian citizens are split into three distinct categories based on residency and active external visas:

1. Standard passport holders (No US, UK, Schengen, or GCC Ties)

Nigerians who do not hold valid tourist or business visas from the US, UK, or Schengen zone, and do not possess permanent residency in those regions or the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) bloc, cannot access the Visa on Arrival or eVisa platforms.

They must apply for a traditional consulate visa through a Saudi embassy, consulate, or an approved visa processing agency, or apply for a transit visa if stopping over.

2. Holders of valid US, UK, or Schengen visas / residents

Nigerian citizens who are legal residents of the United States, United Kingdom, or any Schengen Area nation, or who hold a valid, used business or tourist visa from these jurisdictions, enjoy expanded entry access.

They are fully eligible to obtain an eVisa online prior to departure, a Visa on Arrival at any Saudi border checkpoint, or a standard transit visa.

3. Residents of GCC Countries

Nigerians who possess a valid residency permit across the Gulf Cooperation Council states are exempted from the traditional embassy application track. The GCC member states include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They can seamlessly secure either an eVisa online before travelling or a transit visa.

Immigration frameworks are subject to rapid administrative adjustments. Nigerian travelers planning trips for leisure, business, or the Umrah pilgrimage can independently verify their current entry eligibility status in real-time via the official Visit Saudi Visa Regulations Portal.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng