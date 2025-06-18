Verydarkman made the frontline of blogs after Apostle Amos Isah of Prophetic Victory Voice Of Fire Ministry International send a public message to him

The cleric in a trending video claimed that his haters have been wanting the activist to drag him on social media

Amos Isah who has been criticised for the way he uses his legs on his members went on to makes new displays, triggering reactions online

Apostle Amos Isah of Prophetic Victory Voice Of Fire Ministry International has addressed his online critics as he sent a message to activist Verydarkman.

The cleric known for his unorthodox style of minstry which inludes performing “miracles” with his legs mentioned that some group of persons were reporting him to the outspoken internet personality and that he was not daunted by them.

According to Apostle Amos, naysayers are encouraging VDM to "catch him" because of the theratics he displays in his church.

Bragging about his personality, the preacher went on to to use his legs to show how he makes his members fall under “anointing”, leaving many to talk online.

Netizens react to Apostle Amos’ video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

only1_jaysax said:

"This man go like beer 🍺 😂😂😂."

djtopherz wrote:

"When police starts Arresting them all this madness will End."

terry_malux said:

"You sure say this man no be Poco Lee papa???"

iam_araybiancryptofx said:

"What a comedic sermon from daddy G•O. That last slide is the real deal😂. What a great transition 👏The Christ industry is producing more content creators than the skit industry now. Abeg I need address of that church, na the church I wan dey attend now."

cavilekhator said:

"The pastor get dance steps."

officialdollarboss wrote:

"Omo maga full this country I swear if Nigerians sabi use email usa go dey learn work from ppl wey dem don chop."

rokwas84 said:

"The only man that salve Iran 🇮🇷 and Israel 🇮🇱 fight be this. Somebody say hallelujah."

solomon_34558 wrote:

"Na that dance concern me the rest na you sabi."

stankopounds7 said:

"Then really need catch this guy lol 😂"

johneyblazeycb said:

"See the dancing steps watch closely see those flowers his powers comes from see more"

olobarote said:

"Naija nay cruise."

horlar.ola.1232 said:

"Baba done drag two puff of cana😂😂."

obalo_skido said:

"Make Una leave this pastor for me, I no say na fake but him Dey give me joy😂😂."

williamalexis786 wrote:

"If the general overseeer they behave like this how the members go deh behave."

ka_laa_bad_boi said:

"I won’t lie most of these pastors ehh dem dey high before dey enter alter walai 😂😂😂😂 coz wat is these?"

cartonbox_food_pizzabox said:

"Let the pastor use vdm as a test maybe he will also fall down 😂😂."

arthurdsage said:

"Na unless say them don comot my brain 🧠 be say i look this man finish call am my spiritual director 😂 😂 person wey be like wetin oracle reject."

VDM accused of chasing clout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media critic Oriretan Honour berated VeryDarkMan over videos of him in Benue State.

According to Oriretan, VeryDarkMan was chasing clout with the killings in Benue.

The critic, who recalled VeryDarkMan's role after late singer Mohbad's death, also claimed celebrities were jumping on the 'Benue killings' trend to stay relevant.

Source: Legit.ng