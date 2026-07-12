Canada's immigration agency outlined the conditions under which Nigerians and others facing danger can seek refugee protection

Eligible applicants must demonstrate a well-founded fear of persecution, a risk to their life, or a danger of torture or cruel and unusual punishment in their home country

Canada also operates a refugee resettlement programme for people outside the country who are referred by the UN Refugee Agency, a designated organisation, or a private sponsor

Canada's immigration authority has outlined the requirements for claiming asylum in the country, providing a clear pathway for Nigerians and other nationals who face danger in their home countries.

Claiming asylum means formally asking Canada for protection on the grounds that it is unsafe to remain in or return to one's home country.

Canada explains who qualifies for asylum, key requirements. Photo credit: P A Thompson/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for asylum in Canada

According to the Government of Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, a person may be eligible to apply for refugee protection in Canada if they cannot return to their home country because of a well-founded fear of persecution, a danger of torture, a risk to their life, or a risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

These categories cover a wide range of circumstances, including those fleeing political repression, ethnic or religious targeting, and other forms of severe harm that governments in their home countries are unable or unwilling to prevent.

Canada also operates a separate refugee resettlement programme aimed at people who are already outside their home country but have not yet reached Canadian soil.

Under this programme, individuals must be referred to Canada by the United Nations Refugee Agency, a designated referral organisation, or a private sponsor.

Direct applications without a referral are not accepted under this route.

Nigerians among those seeking Canadian protection

Nigeria is among the countries whose nationals regularly seek asylum in Canada.

Several factors have contributed to a steady stream of Nigerians pursuing refugee protection abroad in recent years as part of the broader japa wave.

Those already on Canadian soil and wishing to claim asylum are advised to do so as soon as possible after arriving, as delays can affect eligibility.

Claimants go through a formal process that includes a hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, where their case is assessed against the country's protection criteria.

UK releases number of Nigerians seeking asylum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK Home Office reports 22,619 asylum applications from Nigerians between 2010 and 2024, with a significant rise in 2024.

Nigeria ranks 11th among countries submitting asylum claims, with a 2024 surge driven by political instability, insurgency, and economic hardship.

Source: Legit.ng