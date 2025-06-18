Nigerian singer Portable is making headlines over his recent encounter with touts in Abeokuta after he went for a show

The music star took to his Instagram page to share a series of videos of what the touts did to his car

The Zazu crooner raised reactions from Nigerians as he called on fans to help him fix the vehicle

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable’s car was recently destroyed by touts after he travelled for a show.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Zazu crooner shared a video of his Chevrolet SUV with its broken window as he narrated his experience to his fans.

Nigerians react as Area boy destroys Portable's bulletproof Chevrolet. Photos: @portablebaeby

According to Portable, he went to Abeokuta for a show when people gathered around him, claiming to be fans. The music star said one of them used their hand to hit his glass, and it shattered despite it being a bulletproof vehicle from America.

Portable, however, disclosed that the culprit was arrested by the police. The singer also called on his fans to help him fix his bulletproof Chevrolet that was destroyed by the area boy in Abeokuta.

Speaking further in the video, the Zazu crooner also bragged about his car being one of the only three of its kind in Nigeria. See his post below:

Reactions as Portable’s car gets destroyed by area boys

The video of Portable lamenting about his car that got destroyed in Abeokuta raised a series of comments from fans. Some of them expressed their concerns for the music star’s plight while others were amused by his words:

Seunbals said:

“Na bulletproof not owoproof😂😂😂.”

eebrazzy.ng wrote:

“Chevrolet lata America really got me😂.”

Iamgregtiger said:

“You, any car you buy must get one or two issues.”

Ayubaawesome_comedy said:

“Na watèr proof e mean to say.”

Hypeman_enimoney said:

“If them use hand break bulletproof car go and collect your refund then that’s not bulletproof ooo go query them.”

Omobellovibes said:

“Later them go say na portable wahala too much..person wey dey pray to buy motor no go do like this.”

Mrtipzy wrote:

“I see ur daddy... him don tire for ur wahala but daddy no get choice, him gas stand by u.”

Tommybomb_official said:

“Them use hand break bullet proof car?”

Ayomideadewunmi said:

“You and incident be siamese twins.”

Big_nonipstar said:

“Why you guys keep finding this guy trouble 😢.”

Video as Area boy destroys Portable's bulletproof car. Photos: @Portablebaeby

How Portable reacted after pricing Ferrari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Portable asked for the price of a 2018 Ferrari sports car.

The Zazu crooner is known for splurging money on cars from time to time, and the music star appeared ready to add a Ferrari to his car collection.

The Zazu crooner shared a screenshot of the chat he had with his manager about the car. In the conversation, Portable expressed shock upon hearing that the used luxury car was being sold for N350 million. Portable had to ask why the car was so expensive, as he appeared to have changed his mind about buying it.

