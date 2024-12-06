Bobrisky has reacted to a post made by blogger Tosin Silverdam about trying to be like the crossdresser

Silverdam had made a post and claimed that he was abused and was going to be a crossdresser just like Bobrisky

In his response, Bobrisky claimed Tosin was a debtor as he also wrote about his bedroom activities

Popular crossdresser Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has reacted to the post made by blogger Tosin Silverdam about his desire to be like the crossdresser.

Legit.ng had reported that Silverdam had stated that he was abused while growing up. He disclosed that he has always wanted to be like Bobrisky.

Bobrisky states his facts about Tosin Silverdam. Photo credit@bobrisky222/@tosinsilverdam

Reacting to the post, Bobrisky slammed Silverdam. He claimed that the writer likes having men in the other room, so he cannot be like him.

He mentioned that Tosin does not have the resources to be a crossdresser like him. Bobrisky also claimed Tosin was living in a room flat in Berger, so there was no way he can ever be like him.

Bobrisky calls Tosin a debtor

In his post, the embattled crossdresser said that the blogger was owing him N500k, and he told him to pay, or he was going to make a post about his debt.

Mummy of Lagos also claimed that he was busy minding his own business when Tosin mentioned his name.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@sawarilillianjoy:

"Justified Abeg you can make your point without dragging snyone."

@lymphaticdrainagebybrenda:

"Tosin is not geeeh."

@__o.luwaferanmi:

"Trouble dey sleep jeje.Yanga go wake am."

@p.a.n.y.a_:

"I believe Bob on this one sha. When I saw this dude, it was written all over him. Bob just took his own an extra-mile."

@iam_rachaelll:

"Mummy of lagos 100 - Tosin 2."

@nony_coll:

"People won't own their truth."

@twert:

"But imagine Tosin, as the choco version of bob."

@akpajosephine:

"Bob Sha speak truth here, he still dey collect ghola until now oo."

Bobrisky brags about lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had announced

his decision about the airline that didn't refund his two ticket.

He called them out and said that they should refund his money. Bobrisky also mentioned that he was going to sue them.

Bobrisky bragged about his lover and stated that he does not just follow any man.

