Popular Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has now made headlines over his recent cosmetic procedure

The socialite revealed online that he had successfully undergone a bosom reduction surgery

The news of Tosin’s surgery soon spread online and it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian celebrity blogger, Tosin Silverdam, has now undergone a bosom reduction surgery and the news has made headlines on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the controversial socialite shared videos of the moment he was undergoing the surgery and after the procedure was done.

Tosin had earlier revealed on his page that he would be doing a gynecomastia surgery for his tummy and his bosoms.

Nigerians react as blogger Tosin Silverdam does liposuction and bosom reduction surgery. Photos: @_tosinsilverdam

The blogger later took to the same platform to announce to fans that the procedure was successful. According to him, he had been planning it for a long time. In his words:

“Thank you Jesus, the surgery was successful. Gynecomastia and liposuction done ✅ I’ve been planning this journey for a long time and all the struggles too. ”

Netizens react to Tosin Silverdam’s bosom reduction and liposuction surgery

The news of Tosin Silverdam going under the knife to reduce his overgrown bosoms and his tummy soon spread on social media and it got a lot of netizens talking.

Some social media users congratulated him while others taunted him for doing a cosmetic surgery. Read some of their comments below:

theventcorner:

“Tosin will be hot after this o! I love the fact that regardless of what life throws at you, you still bounce and don’t care! You know people will troll you for this but you still did this and shared it with us. For me, they don’t come realer than this! Just keep doing you .”

tosingrace:

“Tosin and bob dey do competition .”

Realcollinsmax:

“Y u no just gym.”

official_tianakris:

“You and mummy of Lagos body anniversaries will always be the same period .”

only_baby_elsie:

“Lol are you for real? Why is this so funny to me .”

diaryofakitchenlover:

“Happy for you ❤️❤️❤️.”

foodieinlagos:

“Wishing you a speedy recovery process! Well done ❤️.”

iam_sandra_david:

“The way you dey always laugh people with how they look, Tosin if people enter you as you dey so……Sorrow!!!! ”

evelyn____xx:

“The fact he’s always trolling people for their looks maybe now he will realize people do what they do to their body just to have more confidence.”

pheebs_interiors:

“It’s always how he bodyshames people in the name of blogging when he’s not any better for me.”

