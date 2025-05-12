2Baba's estranged wife, Annie Idibia (now Annie Macaulay), has reacted to her stepson Nino's Mother's Day message to her

Annie Macaulay reshared the throwback picture that Nino shared, expressing how proud she was of him

2Baba’s son Nino’s unexpected Mother's Day message to Annie, alongside his mother Sunmbo Adeoye, has continued to generate reactions

This year’s Mother’s Day celebration was a unique experience for Nollywood actress Annie Idibia (now known as Annie Macaulay), as she received a message from her stepson, Nino Idibia.

Legit.ng previously reported that Nino, one of music legend Innocent Idibia 2Baba's sons with Sunmbo Adeoye, shared an adorable Mother's Day post to celebrate both his mother and stepmother, Annie Macaulay.

Annie Macaulay reacts as 2Baba's son Nino celebrates her on Mother's Day. Credit: annieidibia/official2baba/nino

On Sunday, May 11, Nino shared an old photo of himself, his younger brother Zion, and their mother, Sunmbo Adeoye, on his social media page, wishing her a happy Mother’s Day.

2Baba's son also posted a throwback photo of him, his brother, Annie, and her first daughter, Isabel, with a love emoji.

Annie Macaulay gushes about 2Baba's son

Nino's Mother's Day post, which has gone viral, also caught Annie's attention.

The mother of two, in reaction, reposted Nino's post, in which she affirmed her love for him.

Annie noted that his mother, Sunmbo, must be proud of him.

“My Fabulous!! I love you, son @ninoidibia. Mummy must be so proud of you, cos I ya mama over prouding is doing me too."

The screenshot of Annie Idibia's response to her stepson's Mother's Day message is below:

Annie Macaulay responds to her Stepson Nino's viral Mother's Day message. Credit: annieidibia

Nino's message to Annie continues to trend

Annie's response has further made Nino's Mother's Day message trend as her fans and netizens commended him. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

_boymontana commented:

"2face has succeeded in confusing his kids! Right now they ain’t sure if the current woman would be around in the next 20yrs. They had such an amazing relationship with Annie as a stepmom he took that away from them. Now they gonna have to start all over again with another woman!"

lifespark2025 commented:

"Make una stop dis emotional blackmail, baba don move on."

mhiz_danii wrote:

"Sumbo and hubby did a great job and Annie has been nice to the boys❤️. 2face forgot he has grown ups."

karenblqk wrote:

"Annie beared a lot! And she was full smiling through tears nawa ooo."

rejoice.johnson.12 commented:

"Annie loved those children so much she’s a mother to all."

favourclement5 reacted:

"You no go celebrate 'Nee Idibia" keh?"

ovayioza_ commented:

"So beautiful…. You can tell his not forced this is his reality. God bless you Nino. How you treat people no matter how small they’re remains in their memory. God bless Annie."

Annie speaks about her next project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Annie discussed her next plans amid the crash of her marriage.

The mum of two disclosed that she was working on her online TV station. She added that she already had a couple of TV series featuring her two beautiful daughters.

