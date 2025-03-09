Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has exposed a never-before-seen video of Mohbad and Wunmi fighting

The public figure had a series of questions for Mohbad’s widow after sharing the video while noting that she could have done worse in the clip

VeryDarkMan also shared why Wunmi needed to be suspected of foul play in Mohbad’s death and netizens reacted

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has exposed a video of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad and his wife, Wunmi, fighting dirty.

On his Instagram page, the public figure shared the clip where Wunmi’s heated words to Mohbad were captured on camera during a disagreement.

VDM then spoke about how the video of their fight gave him the chills because it showed that Mohbad went through a lot at the hands of all the people surrounding him including his wife, neighbours, record label and friends. According to the online critic, they all took advantage of the late singer.

Not stopping there, VeryDarkMan said that if the video was longer, it could have possibly shown Wunmi slapping Mohbad and that he was sure the singer’s widow did not think such a video would come out to the public.

In his words:

“Mohbad went through a lot o, from his wife, to his friends, to his record label, to his neighbors, they took advantage of the boy 100%. I was watching this video, I cringed. See the way she’s talking at him, she was not talking to him, she was talking at him. Who knows if that video long now, maybe she for slap am. You’re talking about bullying, they bullied him, all of them around him, they’re all guilty of it. I’m very sure she doesn’t know a video like this will ever come out.”

Speaking further, VDM accused Wunmi of obstructing justice by not speaking on what really happened on the day Mohbad died and only sharing the details two years later.

VDM also said:

“For this guy to record this video, e mean say other videos dey, this one just comot. Anybody wey get any other video like this, make una drop am. This girl needs to be interrogated.”

In the clip, VeryDarkMan disclosed that he was also going to interview Sam Larry after the Ramadan fast because he needed to say why he took boys to where Mohbad was to attack him.

In the video’s caption VDM wrote:

“I felt cold inside watching this,sadly he is no more and can’t say what everyone around him did to him,moh was a punching bag and a dumping ground to a lot of people around him,rest on champ.”

Reactions as VDM exposes video of Mohbad and Wunmi’s fight

The video of Mohbad and Wunmi fighting dirty as released by VDM raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them had things to say about the online critic wading into the matter:

Starlight_kin said:

“Nah, Vincent clearly has an obsession with winning and having the last word. We've seen multiple lovey dovey videos of the mohbad and wunmi. But haters choose to focus on their fight. When you're analysing this, try analyse the video of them kissing too. And another video of mohbad saying "I love you so much" when she brought him a gift.”

Success_iheoma said:

“If all couples record their disagreement scene, Internet will be blocked. Perfect relationship involves disagreement too.....Yeye narrative.”

Kingronke said:

“What do we do about this info no 😂I suppose Dey sing praise and worship Dey quarrel ? 🤣 all of a sudden everyone’s relationship is perfect 🤩.”

Royaltybunny wrote:

“Please let Mohbad rest! Please! It’s about time please!”

Jeneefar07 wrote:

“It’s official! Dude is obsessed with this couple.”

Ytee_olumegbon said:

“So couples don’t fight!!”

Adorable_fure said:

“Don’t couple fight 😂😂😂😂 una go forget say couples na 2 stranger wen meet 😂😂😂 even sibling quarrel not to even talk of couple that didn’t know each other before.”

Thick_madame_lifestyle wrote:

“This guy and his narratives . So because they had an argument, you already inferred that she may have slapped him afterwards . I pour spit on this guy.”

Hawakazeem said:

“Normal fight wey husband nd wife Dey fight mugu dey set camera but u no fit relate shaa.”

Dreal_becky__ wrote:

“Becuz of this 10 seconds video you don conclude say mohbad suffer? But refused to talk abt how naira Marley and samlarry bullied him? Abeg go and sit down.”

VDM says he believes Mohbad's wife is 70% innocent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan admitted that he believed late singer, Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, was 70% innocent.

Just recently, the public figure took to his Instagram page to share a video where he reacted to Wunmi’s interview with media personality, Chude.

VDM highlighted some parts in the video including where Wunmi revealed what happened in Mohbad’s final moments.

