Singer, 2Baba, got an official government role to boost entertainment and community engagement in Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia praised the singer’s influence and contributions to the state

Mixed reactions trailed the appointment, with some questioning its appointment considering the rate of insecurity in Benue State

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has been recognized in his home state.

The Benue-born singer, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, was appointed as the Technical Adviser to the Governor of Benue State on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

The announcement was made by Governor Hyacinth Alia when the music star, who is currently dating Natasha Osawaru, paid him a visit in his office.

2Baba was praised by his home state governor Hyacinth Alia for his contribution development to the state. Photos: @2babaofficial.

Source: Instagram

The governor commended 2Baba for consistently supporting his administration and for using his global influence to promote peace and development.

The governor said,

"Let me thank you very uniquely for supporting my administration and for propelling me for 2027. And I feel it will not be out of place at all because you are a guru of entertainment."

Highlighting the singer’s wide-reaching impact, the governor added,

"Once you say 2Face, people stand dancing, even without a song. So we are happy you're here."

Governor Alia explained that the appointment is meant to deepen the state's collaboration with the entertainment industry, tap into 2Baba’s wealth of experience, and create new opportunities for young creatives in Benue.

He added,

"On behalf of the state government and our very good people, we want to give you some more responsibility, plus the ones you have been doing, because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart the way forward.

"We want to improve other people's lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advisement as well."

See the video here:

Fans and Nigerians react

The appointment has, however, stirred mixed reactions online. While some congratulated the music legend, others questioned the timing and relevance of the move, especially considering the security challenges facing Benue State.

@akomscopy wrote:

"Mtchewww nothing has changed."

@SemiNigerian said:

"At least, he’d get very busy."

@Broken native fumed:

"Herds men Dey kill una see appointment way u Dey make."

@VeraBold commented:

"Congrats to 2Baba, but the governor should focus more on security biko!"

@RealTessy said:

"Finally someone who knows the streets will advise them. Good move!"

@blaq_chi added:

"2Baba deserves this. His love for Benue people is genuine."

@nueljay sarcastically wrote:

"Maybe he can sing away the herdsmen too."

@BenueSon said:

"Better 2Baba than some recycled politicians. Give it a chance."

The governor appointed 2baba as his technical adviser on entertainment and community outreach. Photos: @2babaofficial.

Source: Instagram

2baba rocks matching outfit with new lover

2Baba has been in the news recently following his growing romance with politician Hon. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The pair was seen together rocking matching outfits to an event last weekend.

While the singer rocked a red loungewear with stripes, paired with a white cap and matching sneakers, his partner Natasha wore a blue version of the same outfit. She paired hers with a white cap and high-heeled shoes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng