Tiwa Savage recently had a special moment with her old school teacher while performing at a show in London

A video made the rounds showing the moment Tiwa Savage spotted her English teacher in the crowd watching her

Tiwa Savage’s reaction to seeing her teacher warmed the hearts of many Nigerians, and it became a trending topic

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage recently reunited with her old English teacher in the most unexpected way.

The multi-award-winning musician was performing at the Little Simz’ Meltdown Festival show in London when she noticed a familiar face in the crowd, her English teacher from many years ago.

Nigerians react as Tiwa Savage spots her old English teacher at her show. Photos: @Tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage wasted no time in pausing her performance to personally go and greet her old teacher, and the sweet moment was captured on video.

In the viral clip, Tiwa Savage walked off the stage and into the crowd to where her teacher was seated. They exchanged hugs and pleasantries while having a little chat that left other guests laughing and gushing over them.

See the video below:

Reactions as Tiwa Savage reunites with old English teacher

The heartwarming video of Tiwa Savage’s reaction to seeing her old English teacher at her show touched many netizens as the clip spread online. Many of them gushed over the sweet display:

Damselofzion said:

“The little girl in her came out❤️.”

Osanyinstepz said:

“Her eyes sharp oo 😍❤️. What a lovely moment 🥰.”

Ladie_hess said:

“I remember when Adele saw her teacher in her show too. Twas a lovely to watch too.”

Kidbosssss said:

“Only a good person can make a good teacher 😍that a student can recognize like dz 👏.”

Cravesoclock_ng said:

“So beautiful 😍.”

Cyude said:

“Teachers are actually national treasures. They are the underrated superstars. They make other superstars yet they are hardly recognised for their accomplishments in building the society.”

Its_tegadominic wrote:

“Full circle moment 😍😍👏”

Tolani.bukky.96 said:

“How many of us that grow up in Naija fit see our teachers and hug them 😂.”

1stladyijay said:

“It’s good to recognize those who played a major role in your life ❤️❤️it’s good to be good.”

Giftsbyenielleconcepts said:

“This made me teary 😢such a lovely moment ❤️.”

Yoursesther wrote:

“If I see my math teacher na spit I go pour am.”

Naijahairstyle said:

“I once saw my French teacher at the market one time, of course she couldn't recognize me because she has taught 1000s of students, but the moment I greeted her, she mentioned my school and I said yes. I paid for what she bought that day & she was so happy. I wish teachers are more recognized and rewarded.”

Tiwa Savage responds to online beggars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage has publicly responded to people meeting her for financial assistance.

In recent times, many celebrities have become targets of fans seeking financial assistance, with some going to great lengths to plead for money. While some celebrities respond positively to these requests, others turn them down.

Addressing the trend, Tiwa Savage took to her official social media page to send a memo to those reaching out to her for financial assistance. The music star posted a viral TikTok video on her Instagram stories of someone directing people to different banks for money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng