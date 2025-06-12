Top Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is making headlines over her public memo to people meeting her for financial help

In a video posted on social media, the public figure reminded netizens of her single-mother status

Tiwa Savage’s post went viral, and it drew the attention of many social media users who dropped their hot takes

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has publicly responded to people meeting her for financial assistance.

It is no news that many celebrities are targeted by fans for financial assistance as they go all out to plead with them for money. While some of them give in to their requests, others shut them down.

Nigerians react as Tiwa Savage sends memo to online beggars. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Tiwa Savage finally took to her official social media page to send a memo to the people reaching out to her for financial assistance. The music star posted a viral TikTok video on her Instagram stories of someone directing people to different banks for money.

Tiwa Savage then added her caption to the video, where she announced that she is also struggling in Nigeria’s current economy, and she is a single mother who has to hustle all day and night to make ends meet.

In her words:

“Because even me sef the economy don show me shege. I am a single mother abeg, I dey hustle night and day. May God bless us all.”

See a screen recording of her post below:

Reactions as Tiwa Savage avoids billing

Tiwa Savage’s public memo to the people seeking financial aid from her made the rounds on social media, and it raised interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Queen_e_l_l_a said:

“Very correct😂.”

Asigbetv said:

“Mama Jam Jam take am easy 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Heryour03_ said:

“Eni eleni 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Passy_goldie wrote:

“Make nobody stress Queen T o 😂😂.”

Babieslinestoresng said:

“E don red for everywhere, try hustle ooo because even destiny helper sef dy lament too 😂😂.”

Okm_herbal said:

“Everybody dey feel am o, not think say na only you 😂.”

Glitz_farms wrote:

“I love how everyone is speaking up because some people be moving mhadt in the dm… they think they have right to ask or send you anything 😢😢.”

Joymark01 wrote:

“If e reach my destiny helper to lament 😂😂who I be ,??😂.”

Sayrah163 said:

“Wetin b this lol😂😂.”

Prankhottiee said:

“As you Dey find just 50k from her she Dey find like 100m or above for urgent something.”

Lifeoforia____ said:

“People savage 😂😂Someone once told me to download loan app 😂 omo.”

Nigerians react as Tiwa Savage replies online beggars. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Tunji Balogun, better known as Teebillz, opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her, and they communicate freely over the phone.

The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, and they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng