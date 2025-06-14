Nigerian singer Tems broke the internet after sharing jaw-dropping new pictures just days after marking her 30th birthday

Fans flooded the comments with admiration for her unfiltered, unedited beauty, hailing her as a queen for embracing her natural body and silencing critics.

Reactions ranged from flirty thirst traps to emotional confessions, with fans saying they’re falling in love

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Tems, has once again broken the internet, this time not with her voice, but with a series of sizzling Instagram photos that have left fans speechless.

Just days after celebrating her 30th birthday, the “Essence” and “Free Mind” hitmaker posted a bold set of photos simply captioned “A Fresh Start.”

The photos featured the singer in various high-fashion and swimwear looks, including b*kini shots that flaunted her all-natural curves.

While the post was minimal in words, the visuals were loud, and fans didn’t hold back in expressing their awe, thirst, and admiration.

See the photos here:

“We weren’t ready for this version of Tems” - Fans react wildly

In the viral Instagram post, Tems exuded confidence, freedom, and self-love, something many fans felt was a bold and welcome shift in her style and persona.

@lemmyy_joseph was stunned:

“Ookaayyyyyyyyy we are not ready for this version. Thank you for unleashing goddess!”

@vogue.brilla, a fellow female admirer, gushed:

“Looking at you feels like a sin and I’m a girl. TEMS!”

@mesoblow joked:

“I think I’m ready for a relationship now.”

Others simply appreciated her natural radiance.

@solomonchinedu96 commented:

“No BBL, whole body f**ing natural. Love you baby girl.”*

Body shamers clap, fans clap louder

As expected, not everyone reacted with pure admiration. A few critics resurfaced to reignite the old debate about Tems’ body shape, but her supporters quickly shut them down.

@itsmensahgram defended her boldly:

“And this the body everyone was complaining about?? Y’all need a life yooo.”

Some fans even spotted what they believed was a little extra exposure in the photos.

@popsongram asked:

“No be your n*pple I dey see so in slide 13? Je ki n gbenu si 🥹😂”

Still, most commenters remained focused on the positive glow Tems radiated in the shoot.

@zhusjdo added a comic twist:

“This country too hot for you to dey post this kind heat.”

@danielregha added a moral tone:

“Decency goes a long way. That’s the true beauty.”

Tems' manager rewards X user

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians were impressed by Muyiwa Awoniyi, Tems' manager, after his latest move on Twitter, where he sent money to an online user.

The singer fired a response to a Nigerian user who passed an unflattering comment about her body. Tems found it disrespectful and decided to give a befitting reply, which blew up online in no time.

The singer's manager also reacted, and so did many others, but there was a lady who defended Tems like her life depended on it. Muyiwa, also known as Donawon, spotted it and asked her to send her accounts, crediting her with the sum of $2,000.

