Nigerian music icon Dbanj has set tongues wagging after a recent interview where he listed his current top three music artists, and Wizkid’s name was noticeably missing.

During a candid chat on Adesope Live, the Koko Master praised Rema, Davido, and Burna Boy, showering them with compliments over their energy, humility, and stage presence.

Dbanj told Adesope:

“Shout out to Rema. I like his energy... Then there is Davido. People should learn from the way he carries himself, like he doesn’t have a penny, yet he’s so consistent. Burna Boy is too intentional, his live shows are amazing"

But while many applauded his picks, some music lovers quickly noticed he didn’t mention Wizkid, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated global acts.

See the interview here:

Fans react: "You dey whine us?"

As expected, the omission sent Wizkid FC into overdrive online. Some accused Dbanj of throwing subtle shade, while others dismissed the list as a matter of personal taste.

@pike_222 wrote:

“That’s for you guys. Big Wizzy for life”

@sirleocarter fired back:

“Adesope? You and Big Wiz get crash? Everyone is entitled to their opinion but when it comes to replay value, Wiz is the king. You can’t stop a moving train”

@jimohcav stated:

"How will you expect him to like wizkid, it is wizkid that overthrew him and his likes, and he knows that he can never be like 2 face that wizkid see as legend in the industry... Wizkid pass all this noise-making musician"

Others support Dbanj's picks

Not all the responses were negative. Some users agreed with Dbanj’s assessment, especially his praise of Burna Boy's performance quality and Davido’s unrelenting hustle.

@big_____name said:

“Burna’s performance is outta this world. No artist past or present does it better.”

@richest126.6 joked:

“He hustles like he got no money Davido just lives on clouts lol. Bro got money yeah, but not on Burna or Wiz level.”

@ghostandtout added his own twist:

“Lol, anyone not listening to BUJU right now, I don’t know what you’re waiting for.”

Source: Legit.ng