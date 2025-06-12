A video showcasing Burna Boy enjoying his new car, which he recently purchased for N3.2 billion, has surfaced online

The singer took delivery of the luxury vehicle a few days ago, and footage of the truck delivering the car has made its way online

Fans had plenty to say about the clip, with some offering advice on the best places for the music star to drive his new car

Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini, better known as Burna Boy, has been spotted enjoying his new McLaren, which he recently imported into Nigeria.

The music star trended after purchasing the car for N3.22 billion. His security guard was seen posing with the expensive car and even took a swipe at his boss' colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

In a new video making the rounds online, the singer was seen cruising through flood-ravaged roads in Lagos at high speed.

Some street boys were seen running after the car and cheering the music star for his luxurious lifestyle.

Fans react to video of Burna Boy

Fans and followers of the music star were excited to see him, but many were more concerned about the state of the road than the condition of Burna Boy's car.

Some advised him to take his expensive vehicle to the Federal Capital Territory instead of leaving it in Lagos.

They noted that the poor state of the roads was damaging the car's aesthetics and could reduce its value.

Recall that in 2024, Burna Boy's friend and colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, also bought a McLaren worth billions of naira.

The Morayo crooner flaunted the car's interior online and was seen cruising around town in it.

What fans said about Burna Boy's car

Reactions have trailed the video of Burna Boy driving his car in Lagos. Here are comments below:

@aminudtt commented:

"Burna fix the road for ur toys na. Putting a new wine in an old bottle."

@igemmate_ said:

"That car's value is depreciating by the drive but honestly, if you have money, enjoy it. A lot of people won’t even see that kind of money in their entire lifetime, or even within their whole family combined. But hey, to each their own."

@everything_queensley shared:

"Naija road dey spoil car Steeze, chai."

@theidealofficial_ stated:

"Burna I love ur car, but I’m more concerned about the road.. it is close to the ground… Not good to this tinubu road."

@meka.2 wrote:

"Take that car to Abuja."

@gtwest_ wrote:

"Make he carry the car come ABJ make he enjoy the ride. A lot of luxury vehicles aren't built for Naija roads."

Daniel Regha reviews Burna Boy's song

Legit.ng had reported that Daniel Regha didn't spare Burna Boy while talking about his latest song, Ta Ta ta.

The popular critic stated that the track falls below the standard Burna Boy is known for and criticised the singer for releasing it.

Many of Regha’s followers agreed with his opinion after reading his comments about the music star.

