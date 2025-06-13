Nigerian singer Portable has waded into the drama between VeryDarkMan and the country’s top three musicians

VDM recently blasted Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy for spending millions on new cars instead of helping Nigerians

Portable discussed the situation by reminding VDM of how he bought himself a car after being known for drinking pure water

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has reacted to VeryDarkMan’s rant about Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid.

It all started after the top three musicians splurged millions on luxury new cars, including Burna Boy, who spent N3.2 billion on a McLaren. This move inspired Vincent Martins Otse, also known as VDM, to create a video in which he claimed that Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy were useless to Nigerians because they did not spend their money to help them.

Nigerians react as Portable tackles VDM for dragging Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy over their new cars. Photos: @portablebaeby, @verydarkblackman, @davido

Portable blasts VDM

Shortly after VDM’s video went viral, Portable took to his page to tackle the online critic. The controversial musician questioned the dark man about his claims that the three musicians were not helping people. The Zazu star recounted how Burna Boy once gave him N20 million and how Davido donated money to charity in the past.

Portable then queried VDM about the money that was donated to his NGO, including the N100 million given to him by Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy. The Zazu star asked VDM how many schools he had built with the money or how many projects he had carried out with it.

Portable also reminded VDM of how he used to be known for drinking pure water before he eventually bought himself a car. In his words:

“VeryDarkMan you’ve come again, you know we begged for your release, we don’t know what you did, whether you stole, you did money laundering or you kidnapped someone, we don’t know, we just begged and they released you. Know the things to speak about. You said Wizkid and even Burna Boy that gave me N20 million, don’t help people and they went to buy cars. You even talked about Davido, you’ve passed your boundaries. Doesn’t Davido help people? Have you forgotten when Davido dropped billions that year for charity? Obi Cubana, Olamide, they all give people money. My people buy whatever you want to buy, use your money to do what you like, enjoy your life the way you want. If you give out N100 billion and share it for people, they would finish it and still not be satisfied. Nigeria is not hungry, you’re the one that is hungry. You used to drink pure water before, didn’t you buy a Benz? Didn’t you buy a car? The money Don Jazzy gave you, where is the audio money? How many schools did you build? How many houses did you build? How many Imams did you send on pilgrimage to Mecca? Now they said you talk about pastors, you don’t know what’s wrong with you. Everybody has their action to scam people, this is your own method.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable tackles VDM

Portable’s video where he addressed VDM for dragging Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy over the way they spent their money on luxury cars was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While the majority of them agreed with Portable’s words, others had differing opinions:

Goddess_deb said:

“I agree with Portable today 👍.”

Yi_shah said:

“I never thought there would be a day I’d support Portable.”

Teeto__olayeni said:

“Never knew a day will come that I will agree with portable😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.

Same him that was flexing countries,now feels he has the audacity to tell people how to spend their own money.”

Melanin_ruth_ wrote:

“No because why would you tell full grown men how to Spend the money they worked h@rd for???”

Mercy_oladejo said:

“The charity money wey VDM hand where him Dey ??”

Purple_emoji___ wrote:

“Why didn’t he tell oshimen to share the money he used in flying him and his friends to Turkey?”

Oncheckola said:

“It’s true ooo he doesn’t drink purewater like before again🤣”

Jadakeeyz said:

“VDM clearly stated charity is good but empowerment is way more beneficial... una no go comprehend. Just listen halfway because ur reply is ready.”

Ayormehh said:

“Portable con get sense pass vdm why vdm no declined oshinme offered the money wey oshinme used carry dem traveled dem fit use the money cater for poor people.”

Dorkhairbeauty wrote:

“The money way him take travel don reach to change plenty people lives, hipo is that you 😂.”

Alexisstacks said:

“Empowering youths via Empowerments programs isn’t same with dashing people money lol or doing charity 😂😂. No money whey no fit finish even if well spent.”

Ab.billiano said:

“But VDM is literally fighting for the youth thou and it turns out to be most of the youths are against him….😕.”

Davido calls for VDM's release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, called for VeryDarkMan to be released following his arrest.

Recall that the controversial online critic was arrested after leaving a GTBank branch where he had followed his mother to sort out issues with her bank account.

After VDM’s arrest, the critic’s brother, Mark, was denied access to give him food or even see him at the EFCC headquarters. Many Nigerians have clamoured for his release, and Davido has joined them.

