Burna Boy gifted ₦20 million to controversial singer Portable, praising his victory over their mutual rival, Speed Darlington

Portable won the “Chaos in the Ring” boxing match after Speed Darlington exited with a broken arm

Speed Darlington blamed the defeat on “juju,” reigniting drama with both Portable and Burna Boy

Portable has received a ₦20 million cash gift from Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy following his victory over fellow entertainer Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing match over the weekend.

The much-talked-about match, tagged “Chaos in the Ring,” held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos and sanctioned by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, saw Portable emerge victorious via technical knockout.

According to The Nation, Speed Darlington failed to return for the second round after reportedly suffering a broken arm during the first round of the bout.

Burna Boy celebrates Portable’s win

Burna Boy, known for his lavish lifestyle and outspoken nature, celebrated Portable’s win with a hefty ₦20 million gift, Daily Post reports.

The “Odogwu” crooner, who has a long-standing feud with Speed Darlington, seemed pleased with the result of the match as Portable would later confirm the gift in a post on his Instagram page on Saturday.

“₦20 million from Burna Boy. If you wanna be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu? God bless your family,” Portable wrote, celebrating both his victory and the financial reward.

Speed Darlington cries foul after defeat

Following his technical knockout defeat, Speed Darlington claimed he dislocated his shoulder and suggested that Portable may have used native charms (“juju”) to influence the outcome.

In a video shared online, he lamented, “I never tire, my shoulder just dislocated. I no know wetin happen—maybe na juju Portable carry come.”

Despite the defeat and his injury, Speed Darlington’s comments have stirred up further drama, as fans continue to react to the fight and its fallout.

Burna Boy and Speed Darlington’s beef history

The gift from Burna Boy carries even more weight considering his rocky history with Speed Darlington, as the two artists hardly see eye-to-eye due to their tense relationship.

In 2024, Speed Darlington had accused Burna Boy of inappropriate dealings with Diddy to allegedly secure a Grammy Award after the American rapper was arrested by federal authorities in the United States for various offences.

The accusations led to Speed Darlington’s arrest over charges of defamation and cyberstalking.

With Portable’s win and Burna Boy’s show of support, the rivalry between Burna Boy and Speed Darlington appears far from over.

The ₦20 million gift has not only sparked social media buzz but has also added a new chapter to the ongoing feud.

Portable tipped for Olympic Games

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the founder of Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Abayomi Ojo Oyeleye, has reacted to the boxing bout between Nigerian musicians Portable and Speed Darlington.

Oyeleye said the Ogun-born artist surprised many boxing fans with his performance against Speed Darlington in the recent celebrity boxing match.

The Lagos-based coach noted that while Portable showed promise, he must take his boxing training more seriously to maintain fitness and prepare for future opportunities.

