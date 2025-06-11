Nollywood actress Biola Bayo trended on social media as she addressed her crashed marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the podcaster sent the internet abuzz when she announced divorce from her husband on the man’s birthday

The actress in a recent video sent a message to her critics as she opened up about the reasons she decided to move in the manner

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has sent a message to her critics following the announcement of her broken marriage.

In a video shared online, the podcaster reminded her critics that she is human. She explained that she posted about her marriage because she did not want anyone to control her story. Unfortunately, others are exploiting it against her.

Biola claimed she notified her estranged spouse before making the post, and he is aware she is not who people believe she is.

“I am human. The other time I posted about my marriage, it was because I didn’t want people to tell my story for me, yet you all used it against me. I told my husband before I posted, so he was aware of the post. He knows I am not what people say I am, but God will reward everyone”.

Watch her speak below:

How Netizens react to Biola Bayo’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

its__rayomi said:

"She is still saying shebi he is my husband… whatever that happened I pray both parties find eternal happiness and peace 😍😍."

sa.heed263 said:

"My question is why did you call him your ex on is birthday what happen to name of the boy you guys gave birth to ?"

famusanmi_grace said:

"Stay strong 💪. You don't owe anybody any explanation."

ni_cola5863 said:

"My take on this matter is that ,Biola love her husband, please dear social media let her be, both of them are still ❤️ love. Remember they are both beautiful parents to a wonderful child, I still believe in them, some time marriage can be funny 😄 and crazy, but I know matter ,I will continue to pray for more love and understanding. She’s decent and good 👍, I believe in you my darling sister. Your happiness means a lot to me.Bless your heart ❤️."

oba0906 said:

"Just a question: when you have issues with your spouses, parents, sibling, and children do we just let them go and move on like nothing happened never to have any relationship with them again and find you another family member who has no flaws or is this gtffo rule only apply to spouses? Cos I seen children do worse to parents and parents abandoning kids for up to 20years. Also if this new spouse exhibits his own flaws do we recycle the old gtffo rule and be counting numbers or just endure? (Which could have happened abinitio) is there any space for forgiveness."

omololaashabee said:

"My husband 😂😂😂😂 thank God for saying my Husband you people should enter room and do doggy abeg I am not seeing any atom of divorce here 😂."

benjaminbtoylee said:

"Na una problem .. unto the best jare. All we sha no is that no sleep for the wicked."

royal_queen06 wrote:

"Husband and wife mattter, firm! No dey do cho cho cho and mind your business that's the meaning of this video."

Source: Legit.ng