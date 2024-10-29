Ashabi Simple, Portable's 4th wife, has reacted to the allegation made against her by the singer a few days ago

The singer had accused her of trying to spoil his marriage and called her bad luck because of her attitude

In a video on her Insta story, she replied him with a diss track as she also sent her haters to the gallows

Akinyanju Omobolarinde, better known as Ashabi Simple, singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus's 4th wife has finally replied him after he made some allegation against her.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had accused Ashabi Simple of being bad luck to him. He added that she was trying to ruin his marriage to his wife amid other claims.

Reacting to the allegations, Ashabi Simple made a video on her Insta story where she played a diss track. The song noted that those claiming someone was doing 'juju' are the real face of the diabolical act.

Ashabi Simple addresses haters

In the recording, she noted that she was not diabolical, but she depends on God to avenge her.

The mother of two who signed out last year from the university, however, gave a warning to her haters. According to her, she might not be doing juju, but she will not be watching her haters to run her life.

See her video here:

What fans said about Ashabi Simple's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@omowunmialabi_:

"You are right Abt that...but if you want to pin oko fe ,not at the expense of your integrity let's be guided ladies."

@t.m_looks:

"And manhood too, werey like ponran Portable."

@garment_by_blyks:

"Mybe them don tell her say she nor fit excel if she leave am."

@shugarplenty20:

"Ode shey na that one we dey talk? Person dey use u wash up and down... No he second wife suppose be life wire, ur own na small thing else, shior."

@temmy_business_world:

"At your age you want to be sharing husband. Oti rore e pin."

@julianaotesany:

"You still carry ur wide mouth dey talk rubbish for here, u no get good advicer ni, some who says ure a bad luck instead of u to go and sit down somewhere u dey do chochocho for here

@temmy_business_world:

"You too leave oko oloko na. Must you share husband with someone."

@aduke.onifila:

"Shameless."

Ashabi Simple drools over Portable

Ashabi Simple, the actress wife of controversial singer Portable, had made it known that she was missing her better half.

She posted a clip of the two of them in his car, listening, dancing and vibing to her husband's hit song.

She made an excellent prayer for the singer and said she would go to sleep so she can dream about him.

