Sophia Momodu, one of singer Davido’s baby mamas, has shared a series of photos showing off her natural face without makeup

In the pictures, she wore no powder, lipstick, or lip gloss but had her eyelashes done as she posed confidently for the camera

Her bare-faced look sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many attempting to guess her age and sharing their thoughts on her appearance

Sophia Momodu recently made headlines after sharing new photos with her fans online.

In the pictures, the mother of one appeared to be making a live video and decided to strike a few poses.

She was seen without any makeup, though she had her eyelashes done, and appeared to shield her face from the sun’s rays.

The brand influencer, who trended months ago over a housing-related controversy, appeared older than her actual age in the photos, prompting a wave of online reactions.

Fans react to Sophia Momodu's appearance

Many fans expressed disappointment with Sophia Momodu's appearance, with some speculating that she was older than singer Davido.

This led to renewed curiosity about her real age, especially after she was previously spotted wearing the same designer outfit as her baby daddy.

Some fans even claimed to have calculated how many years she is older than him.

While a few defended her appearance, noting that ageing is natural, others called on Davido to support the mother of his first daughter, saying they were concerned by her recent look.

How fans reacted to post about Sophia Momodu

Netizen reacted after seeing the pictures Sophia Momodu took without makeup. Here are some comments about it below;

@noranwab shared:

"See her real face." She don dey age no be small."

@sonnymma said:

"If you b 30bg and you like Davido and I made, respect d woman that birthed the daughter too.. it does not make sense to love the daughter and hate the mother,you indirectly hate d daughter too."

@wife_of_princeify commented:

"Davido please you need to help this woman she is your daughter's mum.She is not loking good at all."

@demawext reacted:

"See who Davido go leave Chioma for, lol. Some men don't realy have taste, I tell you."

@bum_bad_ said:

"Is old age now a crime? Na wa o. We would see you people favorite when she reaches her old age too. Fans should learn to show love to others"

@phanies_hairline commented:

"Some people talk like they will never get old ,I don’t even understand."

Sophia Momodu returns to Instagram after taking a break

Legit.ng had reported that Momodu took a break from social media a few months ago but returned in a grand style three months later.

The mother took a break after the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi and she sparked reactions then because of the circumstance surrounding her exit online.

She posted pictures on her Instagram and fans gushed over her beauty. She said she was living life on her terms.

