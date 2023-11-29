Portable's wife Ashabi has finished schooling and she made a video to show how happy she was

In the clip, she wore a white sleeveless T-shirt underneath a jacket and her classmates signed on it

She took her baby to school and dressed him up in matching attire as they both danced joyfully

Akinyanju Omobolarinde, aka Ashabi Simple, one of the baby mamas of Habeeb Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable has graduated from the higher institution of learning.

The mother of one who got married to the singer a few months ago was excited to have finished schooling. She made a video of her signing-out ceremony and posted it on social media.

In the recording on social media, her classmates were signing on her sleeveless white T-shirt as she danced around in jubilation.

Portable made a live video to congratulate wife

Ashabi and her son wore matching clothes as she carried him to take pictures. She showed off the medium-sized cake and other gifts she was given for her graduation.

In the clip, Portable called his wife to greet her for her recent achievement and Ashabi blew him a kiss over the phone.

See the video here:

Fans react to Ashabi's video

Netizens have reacted to the signing out video made by Ashabi. Here are some of the comments below.

@afolabi_______:

"A big congrats to my mentor ."

@arinola_herself02:

"Congratulations to us Oremi ."

@ab_water7:

"Awww beautiful congratulations sister More success to celebrate."

@priscalbeauty:

"Watin u study for school? Side chickology coz na masters degree you get like this."

@sekinat_ayodele:

"Congratulations sister."

@afolabi_______:

"I pray you will not regret the day you start and end your education ma. Congratulations my woman."

@officialbimboadebayo:

"Congratulations my love."

@sharonn60880:

"Congratulations."

@aramide_74:

"I too love this woman, more of good things coming your way."

Ashabi celebrated Portable's first wife

According to a previous report by Legit. ng Ashabi had shared a video where she and Bewaji, Portable's first wife were seen together.

She was reportedly living in the same house with Portable and Bewaji when she first met the singer.

While she was pregnant for the singer, she decided to celebrate Bewaji for being considerate.

