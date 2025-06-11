American rapper and businessman Kanye West is trending online for changing his name for the second time

The update about Kanye West's new name reveals that it now appears on some of his business documents

Recall that in 2021, Kanye West legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye West; his recent move has sparked reactions online

The reports about American rapper Kanye West changing his name for the second time in four years have gained attention from social media users.

According to the reports, the controversial rapper has chosen to reinvent himself with a new name.

Kanye West now goes by the name 'Ye Ye' and has begun using it in some of his business documents, such as those from Ox Paha Inc., Yeezy Apparel, and Yeezy Record Label LLC.

The reports reveal that the name change was noticed when these businesses filed a "Statement of Information" with California's Secretary of State.

The reason behind the name change, however, remains unknown.

As of now, the name change appears to have been only effected in Kanye's legal documents, as he still uses "Ye," on social media.

In 2021, Kanye legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye West.

Reactions as Kanye West changes name

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the reports about Kanye West's name change. Read the comments below:

Joe Wilson said:

"Calling it now the next time he changes it he adds another 'ye' and starts a far right group called the ' ye ye ye ."

Jonathan Diosa said:

"You have to pronounce it how his mother pronounced it.."

Pam Tait-Ross commented:

"Haha ‘Ye Ye’ he wants to be known as Ye lol I thought someone was joking when they posted that was the name lol."

Sara Louise Quinn said:

"The only time I'll show any interest in his name alterations is when he changes it to"

Mark Williams said:

"His new name is who's what where when because he hasn't got a bloody clue lol."

Seth Larson commented:

"Ye ye ; wow what a joke name sounds like something a baby would come up with."

Cameron Hurst said:

"Ye worked fine as "the church of ye", he had already personified himself as our Lord and Savior. Why change the perfection he had set up on himself. Still if the Lord sayeth I must doith."

