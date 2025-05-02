Kanye West was caught on camera in an explosive rant about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children

The American rap mogul had earlier tweeted about how he and his male cousin slept together when they were only 14

Kanye made several stunning revelations on the live stream, and the most alarming had to be his disclosure of his sexuality

Usually, a post by Kanye West does not shock fans, as they have seemingly got used to him being unhinged once in a while. However, the latest one takes the cake.

Kanye West was captured on camera during a live stream going off over some issue with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and their children.

Kanye West goes on a heated rant online, announces he's gay.

Source: Instagram

According to report back up by Daily Mail, he could be heard emphatically stating that he was in charge of his legacy, and the one that stunned most was when he admitted to being gay. He repeatedly stated that he was gay and went further to disclose his affairs with his male cousin.

According to him, Ye and his male cousin slept together when they were 14 years old. This comes as he recently released a new song titled cousins.

In his words:

"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore."

Many have wondered why the father of four seemingly felt the need to speak up about his sexuality at the time, as his rants continue to stir reactions on cyberspace.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Kanye West's revelation

Read some reactions below:

@prima_donnar said:

"Please it’s I’m YE. I don’t see nothing gay about this one. His wahala is too much. Hopefully I’m right."

@j3r3myk3n said:

"Kanye sabi this PR thing."

@mz_jennychimsy said:

"God Abeg 😩😩😩 This weekend go longggggggg ooo😩 Ye don kolo!"

Kanye West triggers reactions with viral video of him yelling.

Source: Instagram

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"The guy for back is me… Minding the business that pays me."

@adelakuntufayl said:

"Nurse Titi from Yabaleft, he has escaped again oooo!"

@brendanukagod__ said:

"Why is he demonstrating it like PORTABLE??"

@okm_herbal said:

"Kanye is the Oyinbo Portable. There it is, I've said it! That man has not been himself since Kim Kay. How will they hand him kids when he keeps behaving like this? They don't have to even go digging for evidence, it's already there! He should get himself checked in ASAP."

@yooitsyhngmb said:

"Why is he even hiding his face are we sure he is the real Kanye west hmmm there is nothing illuminati cannot do."

Kanye West praises Nigerians in video

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, American rapper Kanye West made headlines on social media over his comments about Nigerians.

The Grammy-winning rapper spoke about the US music industry during an interview with DJ Akademiks.

Kanye West also expressed admiration for Nigerians in a trending video that has sparked numerous reactions.

