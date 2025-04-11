American rap mogul Kanye West has made headlines following a tweet about how he would like to be buried

After apologising to Jay-Z and claiming that ladies fantasise about rappers, he made another controversial statement

Kanye West’s new clip gave very stern instructions on how he would like to be buried, igniting massive reactions online

Nigerian social media users were not expecting to see Kanye West discuss his burial this soon.

The American rap god, who has been on a rampage, went online to express his preferred traditional burial.

According to the tweets shared via his official X page, he stated that he would like his funeral to last at least one week.

The rapper also asked to be embalmed and displayed at his mother’s house. He added that people should be charged to come and see him, and that the proceeds should be channelled towards rebuilding the community.

Ye wrote:

"My funeral needs to be at least a week long. A 10 hour service everyday so people can speak aaaall the way through. It actually needs be nooo limit. Embalm me. Put me on display at my mamas house and let people visit me. Charge people to come in and use the money to enrich all the blocks around."

See the tweet below:

Reactions to Kanye West's tweets

Read some reactions below:

@KarlaVittetoe said:

"Kind to the point of death , yet detached from the material things in this world full of ironies. It’s worth celebrating for as long as possible."

@QuentinTurner said:

"Please stop. Continue tweeting but not about Ye passing. It hurts my soul to my soles."

@InventorBLADES said:

"Why wait till your dead? You can give all your money away now with the stroke of a pen."

@JoeyS54018 said:

"Your funeral will be iconic."

@thegaboeth said:

"That sounds like a good plan! Like a museum, with your belongings, maybe a few cats, and sell a souvenir on the way out."

@Goka_Crypto said:

"Hey YE, don’t your hands cramp up from dropping all these trash tweets back to back?"

@settingpowder said:

"You’re so specific like it’s been on your mind heavily…are you ready to go Ye?"

@lemonaut1 said:

"Unironically a great idea, i think you should put this in the will. Me and the boys are gonna filibuster @ ye’s funeral, who wants to come? Bring snacks we have a lot to say."

@luizmelo001 said:

"Bro, went you die people won't remember you for 10 minutes, let alone 10 days."

@AddamSeasmoke said:

"I want to be in a decomp bubble and buried so that mother nature feeds on me since I taken so much I should give back in my dead body nutrients to the earth...just kidding cremate me."

@extrauniqueone said:

"I really hate when you talk about death, but if you're just typing out your will since that's what they expect at this age, then fine. Please chill on the other stuff. The only conspiracy theory I want next is aliens and a free world. SMH!"

