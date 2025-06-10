Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson made waves online after her alleged best friend, Mrs Mimi Chima, came forward to accuse her

Mimi Chima, who had previously accused the actress of being a witch, came forward to reinstate her claims

In a viral video, the woman made reference to the online spat Mercy had with her colleague Angela Okorie, while taunting the mum of four

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson’s alleged best friend, Mrs Mimi Chima, has come forward with new allegations about her.

This came on the heels of the online saga between the actress and her colleague Angela Okorie, who has constantly accused her of being a witch.

Mercy Johnson's alleged bestie surfaces with new claims.

Source: Instagram

The movie star had previously promised to address the public about her feud with Angela Okorie, but she did not.

Mimi Chima responded, stating that the mother of four couldn't clarify herself because she had nothing to say and was guilty of the claims.

She argued that because she revealed Mercy's secret, the actress would not have the audacity to oppose her.

Mimi Chima stated that if Mercy's colleagues had dragged her, she would have taken it seriously.

The light-skinned woman went on to claim that Mercy Johnson is surrounded by over 100 evil spirits who eat up the people around her before killing them in their sleep.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to allegations against Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_kingsheba said:

"Kia this woman oo. Abeg leave my favorite king T oo. I no fit dislike her oo. Na my forever crush 😍."

onwudiwelinda said:

"Madam why you come Dey fresh Dey glow and mercy Johnson come Dey depreciate everyday by day. Can you tell us more about it. 😂."

chinny5196 wrote:

"Mercy can never decend to your level no matter how you cry, so keep crying and be waiting ok."

peterson_became_ said:

"My own is you change every day and u keep looking beautiful 🤩 its surprising me’what is going on in this social media a lot is happening."

_johnjayden_ said:

"If you look this lady fit Dey talk true. Ahh I believe you mama. Mama help your boy na. Anything goes a long way."

angel_fidelis99 said:

"Omo, I been dey take wetin you dey talk serious but as you mentioned @officialbblessingceo , I now know who really be winch😂. Unfollowing you right away."

arusi_igbo54 said:

"This lady might be right remember we only know celebrities here on internet✌️."

obylize said:

"Maybe they are now both delivered."

king_saba_mil said:

"E no no better for millionaire ? Abi e no go better for person wey her husband na house of rep member 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

aokonofi said:

"What phone are you using that makes you always look like albino."

mazi_mpaejima said:

"Everything wey you talk nah truth but you see that I no dey find trouble commot am make thunder no fire you."

chinny5196 said:

"Its now very obvious youre demented and urgently nreed help before its too late."

Mercy Johnson trends online as her alleged bestie calls her out.

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson reacts to marriage crash rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson reacted to a comment made by a critic about her marriage.

A few months ago, the movie star shared a post about an advert for women's and children's clothes.

The actress was not wearing her wedding ring in the post, and a fan noticed it. Reacting to the post, a lady known as Nurse Gift called the attention of Mercy Johnson's fans to the post. She asserted that the superstar has stopped wearing her wedding ring for a while.

