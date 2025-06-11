Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill is currently a trending topic online as rumours about his marriage trend

Fans and followers of the philanthropist quickly spotted on June 9 that his new wife, Rosy Meurer, had reportedly deleted their pictures on her Instagram account

Following that, speculations about their marriage filled the internet with many asking questions online

Nigerian businessman Olakunle Churchill, the former husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, is currently trending following his new wife’s recent moves on social media.

Rumours broke on Tuesday night, June 10, that Olakunle Churchill’s new wife, Rosy Meurer, had deleted his pictures from her private Instagram account.

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband and wife trend online. Credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

A close look at Meurer’s Instagram timeline revealed that pictures of her and her husband were no longer available for the viewing pleasure of netizens.

This ignited speculations about their marriage, leaving their fans and critics with questions. Churchill married Rosaline Meurer in 2019, and they have two children together.

See the post below:

Netizens react to rumours on Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu said:

"They are no longer together."

mo__andra said:

"The one wey her church dey hill? That’s massive babyy! 😂."

samsonironside said:

"The reason she never leave am since na because of shame make people no laugh her."

bigg_rossa said:

“A man settle where he find peace”😂😂😂 the peace don tire him??😂😂 Why do some women always think they can satisfy dogs?"

iamvivian33 said:

"You expect CHURCH built on a HILL to be ROSEY?😂"

whyt_chyna said:

"It’s always so sweet to climb another woman’s mountain until you see the beast that chased her out. 😂😂."

evelyn____xx wrote:

"The broom they used for ex wife is waiting for the future one."

capry_sunn said:

"The one wey her church dey hills?? Are you people even okay?"

paulynnath said:

"Say the one wey her church dey hill…Twitter people no normal 😂😂😂😂."

nux_cutie said:

"E fit tay o but e must surely happen 😂."

vanchizzy said:

"You mean the Rose wey only her fit pronounce her surname? What a wow."

veevogee said:

"You lose them same way you got them 😂😂. Celebrate graceeeeee."

ayzne_ said:

"You can’t spoil someone else and expect yours to work."

besatresa said:

"Judy obasi the mother of 6 children with 3 men is staring at the bottled man Yul right now 😂."

ujumeluu said:

"Church built on hills is usually Roseyyy 🫢."

eunicemikel said:

"Who she wan leave church wey dey hill for bayiii😢😂."

itsemeh__ said:

"This people literally made tonto look like she was crazy, God isn’t at sleep afterall."

sapphire_x__x said:

"Make nothing sha do Tubaba and Tumama Mary-Amaka relationship o."

emlysthrifts_empire said:

"The next in line will still think she's far much better than others 😂😂😂."

Concerns about Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband's marriage trend online. Credit: @tontolet, @olakunlechurchill

Source: UGC

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre made her a very proud mother through his academics.

The politician, known for showing off online, proudly displayed her son's excellent result sheet for the world to see.

Tonto urged her son to keep making her proud, as she also thanked his teachers for doing a great job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng