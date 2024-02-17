Olakunle Churchill, the former husband of Nigerian actress-turned-politician Tonto Dikeh, joined her to celebrate her son's birthday

Legit.ng reported that by this time last year, the businessman and his ex-wife had pulled up a show on social media over their son's custody

Churchill, in his message to his son this year, pleaded for God's guidance over his little one and assured him of his love

Olakunle Churchill, the former husband of Nigerian actress turned politician Tonto Dikeh, has boldly celebrated his son King Andreh's birthday.

The businessman and his ex-wife had a heated episode last year during their child's 7th birthday after the actress brought receipts to allege that Churchill was a deadbeat dad.

Despite last year's drama, Rosy Meurer's husband shared his message online, noting how blessed he was to have a son like Andre as he clocks 8 years old today, February 17.

Expressing his affection for him, he hoped that his special day would be full of pleasure, laughter, and all the love in the world. He prayed to God to place him in His loving hands.

"Whenever I count my blessings, I count you, I am blessed to have you as my son. May this special day be filled with joy, laughter, and all the love in the world. I love you more than words can express.

"God, I entrust my son into your loving hands, knowing that you are always with him, watching over him, and guiding him on his journey.

"Happy birthday King Andre Oladunni Churchill".

See his post below

