The fashion designer hosted a flamboyant celebration to mark her milestone of turning 30, with many celebrities in attendance.

Jarvis reacted after hearing Peller’s remarks about the fashion icon, and fans also shared their thoughts on what he said in the video.

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, was recently spotted speaking about Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James at her birthday celebration.

In the clip, the TikTok star, who celebrated his own birthday a few weeks ago, was seen with his lover, Jarvis.

During the interview, Peller was asked to describe the celebrant in one word. He responded by saying that Veekee James is a woman who “wears clothes” and also referred to her as a "tailor.

Peller was then asked what he likes about Veekee James, to which he replied that he loves the fact that her husband loves her as well.

The streamer elaborated, saying that Veekee James’s husband loves her just as he loves Jarvis.

Jarvis reacts to Peller’s remarks

Jarvis, who was standing next to Peller, reacted to his remarks by giving him a pointed look, as if she was about to slap him.

Her expression quickly went viral and sparked reactions from her fans.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to what Peller said

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Peller and Jarvis at Veekee James' birthday. Here are comments below:

@kelechicollin13 shared:

"The summons how bad Nigeria is as a country. How can this boy not be in school at this age? Nigeria is becoming a mess. The uneducated celebrities that Nigeria has is too much and there’s no going forward with Nigeria as it’s today. See embarrassment meh and he has 10M on TikTok."

@OmotayoSolomo10 reacted:

"Peller and Jarvis still dey act their love film

@Kolaqhazim commented:

"Peller, always catching cruise with everything. No dulling moment."

@trustedSauceDP said:

"Forget about the boy been interviewed for a moment, focus on the girl behind the interviewer, you see the facial expressions? That's says it all."

@TheTifeFab

"She wan put hand for head. Make Una take Peller like that jare."

@Gabrieldalinho stated:

"People complaining and lamenting here with you English and knowledge you can't even attend a big event in you local govt this bad English and mumu behavior brings food to his table you want him to change so he join you guys to suffer and complain about Tinubu."

@Oluwafiezzieywrote:

"You are the one thinking like that, Not that peller can't speak fluent English he choose to speak like that because that's d means of his hustling."

Peller reacts to Jarvis' denial

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he dragged her to filth and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

