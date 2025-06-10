TikTok star Peller and gospel singer Moses Bliss' unexpected link-up at Veekee James' 30th birthday celebration has gone viral

The video captured the exchange between Moses Bliss and Peller as the TikToker was oblivious to who the gospel singer was

The video, which has since gained attention on social media, has stirred different opinions from Nigerian netizens

Nigerian TikTok celebrity Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat and gospel singer Moses Bliss were among the popular celebrities who showed up for fashion designer Veekee James' 30th birthday celebration in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

It would be recalled that the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Jarvis, Papaya Ex, Spyro, Nons Miraj, among others, also attended Veekee James' party to celebrate with her.

However, the unexpected meeting between Peller and Moses Bliss at the event has gone viral, gaining attention from many.

In the short clip, while Moses acknowledged seeing Peller's videos online, the TikToker was, however, oblivious to who the gospel singer was, thinking he was a fan.

Despite not knowing who Moses was, Peller went on to engage the gospel singer, telling him about Twitch and what a streamer does.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that content creator Deacon Famous tendered a heartfelt apology to fashion designer Veekee James on her 30th birthday.

The apology came after Deacon Famous' unpleasant comment about Veekee James' wedding.

The video showing the exchange between gospel singer Moses Bliss and Peller at Veekee James' birthday party is below:

Reactions Peller meets Moses Bliss

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

recious Samson said:

"Na who no get work always on phone like me go sabi all this celebrity."

Hilda Ifeoma SmartNduka said:

"Always peller no dey know anybody even top celebrities nawaoo

David Bellovich reacted:

"Well, it's not a big deal to "know" everyone. Just vibe and respect people, that's all."

Sefaz Peter

"No matter how obvious and popular you think you are, not everyone will know you."

Jah's Power Twb

"I like that he doesn't know most of them. Not like some fools that start crying because they saw their cello human being."

Idowu Paul Amoo said:

"I'm just seeing Moses Bliss."

habiolahhh said:

"Kai cenat met wale a legend at an event yesterday and he doesn’t know him until his chat told him. Imagine if na Nigeria they go don dey drag him."

bum_bad_ commented:

"You see why this guy needs to study more?"

lovethjoe5 wrote:

"Even when he said he didn't know him he was still very much respectful God bless peller love him."

chioma_rita4 commented:

"Naso blessing de take pass by u go see am once view."

im__sheilaaa said:

"Ahhh this one grace go soon fade if him no take time."

Peller gifts homeless lady N500k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller put a smile on the face of a homeless woman in Lagos.

The TikToker, during one of his live streaming sessions, came across a petty trader on a roadside and was moved to give her money.

A viral video showed the moment Peller credited the homeless woman with a sum of N500k alongside cartoons of noodles.

