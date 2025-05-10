Jarvis surprised his lover, Peller as he marked his 20th birthday by gifting him expensive fashion accessories

In the video which surfaced online, he was seen going wild after he opened the box Jarvis gave to him.

Fans also congratulated the lovers and wished the streamer a happy birthday in good health and prosperity

Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, popularly known as Jarvis, surprised her lover, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, as he marked his 20th birthday in Dubai.

The lovebirds had travelled to Dubai to celebrate his milestone birthday and shared videos of themselves jetting out of the country.

Peller's lover, Jarvis, shares how much she loves him on his 20th birthday.

Source: Instagram

On the big day, Peller was eating when Jarvis walked in to present him with a birthday gift. According to her, the box in her hand was the only item she could bring from Nigeria.

She handed him a red box and asked him to open it.

Inside, the TikToker discovered a diamond chain and wristwatch. Overwhelmed with emotion, he screamed and rolled on the floor, joking that Jarvis had spent all her money.

Jarvis pens heartfelt note to Peller

In the caption of her post, Jarvis expressed her deep love for Peller, saying the gift symbolised her endless affection for him.

Peller opens gifts Jarvis gave him on his birthday.

Source: Instagram

She prayed that their love would remain strong and enduring, thanking him for the joy and happiness he brings into her life.

The content creator also shared how grateful she was to have him and proudly called him her own.

She showered prayers and warm wishes on him as he celebrated his birthday.

It is worth recalling that Peller also surprised Jarvis on her birthday a few months ago.

He gifted her expensive presents at a time when she had almost given up hope that he would do anything to mark her special day.

How fans reacted to Jarvis' video

Reactions have trailed the video of Peller's reaction to his gift. Here are comments about it below:

@realjadrolita reacted:

"As long as the time doesn’t stop ticking my love for you won’t stop as well . happy Birthday Ololufemi."

@therealemmytee commented:

"Wow this is so beautiful, God bless you jadrodlita."

@hypemanricky_ reacted:

"Is a personal race and wen you meet that one human God design for you please hold them tight and treat them right cause everyone is running a different race."

@doris_realest wrote:

"Many more years to 001 OGO .. more happiness and Joy together, baba carry eyes go market he have the best girl ever."

@temmytea_equisite_grill shared:

"Happy birthday to the biggest streamer in Africa peller089

@tloadingram stated:

"My birthday wish for you is that you get every good thing you deserve this year. Happy birthday."

@big_mike_40 said:

"Happy birthday to you my joy giver, more Grace to you in Jesus name…Amen."

Peller reacts as Jarvis kisses him

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian streamer, Peller had gushed over a kiss he shared with his lover Jarvis.

While he was having an interview, he noted that people should stop saying that Jarvis does not love him.

