Pastor Paul Adefarasin has responded to allegations that he used a firearm to threaten a man while driving

Social media activist Verydarkman reviewed the video and zoomed in on the object the clergyman was holding while making the accusation

Fans have reacted after hearing the clergyman’s response to the allegation made against him

Paul Adefarasin, the founder and senior pastor of the House on The Rock Church, has addressed the firearm allegation circulating on social media.

The clergyman was accused of brandishing a pistol at a content creator who was recording on a public road.

Social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, zoomed in on the video and alleged that the object in Adefarasin’s hand was indeed a firearm.

Reacting to the claim, Adefarasin shared a video along with a post denying the allegation. He insisted that the object in his hand was not a firearm and that he never pointed anything at anyone.

The clergy acknowledged that the rumour might have caused concern among the public, and promised to provide more context and clarity about the incident during his upcoming church service.

Adefarasin, who once publicly congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory, assured his followers that he would address the matter fully and transparently.

What fans said about Adefarasin's response

@hustlersquares commented:

"Even if it was a teaser, what is he doing with it. What is he afraid of as a Pastor. So he doesn’t believe God can protect him. This is not the first time he will act like this. What is wrong with House on the Rock. His pastor in Abuja also carried gvn to church sometime ago."

@lady_yemmie_events shared:

"The anger was obvious, but then let God always be the judge."

@edu_lucky_001 stated:

"Your real personality is seen in the video. Nothing to explain, just make an apology statement. Power reveals your true identity."

@oshios___ reacted:

"You walk with firearm but you advise your members to walk with the Bible.What a man of God you are."

@breeze042 said:

"Na arm fire e be. Why did you put it so low? Yes, you did not want the camera to see it. You pulled a gun, then lied about it. I can certainly say that you are not a man of God You know it as well."

@ovayioza_ commented:

"I know whom my Father is , whatever anyone says about him should not define him for me. He is too loving and fatherly to point such @ anyone .Happy weekend dear Papa."

@mr.jollof_ stated:

"Papa abeg make them live stream tomorrow service o."

