Singer N6 has joined other celebrities in reacting to the viral video involving Pastor Paul Adefarasin and a content creator on the road

Verydarkman shared the footage and questioned the clergyman about the object in his hand while driving

Fans were divided after seeing the singer's reaction and also shared their opinions on the video

Nigerian singer and broadcaster Nnamdi Nwabasili, popularly known as N6, has reacted to the viral video involving Pastor Paul Adefarasin, founder of the House on The Rock Church, and a content creator.

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman (VDM), had earlier called out the clergyman over an object he was seen holding while confronting a man, who was creating content with cars.

In response, Pastor Adefarasin shared a post on Instagram addressing the incident and promised to provide further clarity to his followers.

Reacting to the video, N6 criticised the clergyman’s behaviour, stating that he should enrol in anger management classes immediately due to his aggressive reaction captured in the footage.

N6 makes allegations against Adefarasin

In his post, N6 alleged that this was not the first time the pastor had been involved in such an incident, describing it as “stripes of violence.” He further claimed that Pastor Adefarasin had allegedly drawn blood in a previous assault case.

The broadcaster also speculated that the pastor might be engaging in even more troubling behaviour in private, which has yet to come to public attention.

See the post here:

Reactions about N6's advice to Paul Adefarasin

Netizens reacted after seeing the kind of advice that N6 gave to the clergy. Here are comments about it below:

@unseengold111 reacted:

"Y’all need to learn how to stop bothering people. Everything is no a content tool. With the insecurities in the country and knowing where the man came from, his reaction was valid beside y’all are always online talking rubbish about pastors so what was his expectations I mean."

@iam____oso shared:

"We don’t know the full context, but I get why people are divided. If the pastor felt unsafe, he had a right to protect himself. Still, as a spiritual leader, pulling a taser might not have been the best way to handle it. Both sides could’ve acted differently. It really hurts to see the church and the body of Christ being dragged over one situation. Leaders can make mistakes, just like anyone else but that doesn’t mean the faith or the entire Christian community deserves disrespect. Please, let’s be fair."

@dove_snap said:

“Definitely!!! He clearly has anger issues."

@biguncleradio commented:

"This kind of message should start with Verily Verily I say unto you"

@itz_nejigram wrote:

"Some of these pastorpreneurs really do unspeakable things behind closed doors. Bro God bless you, you just spoke the real truth."

Pastor Adefarasin speaks about 2023 presidential tribunal

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pastor Adefarasin was the centre of several conversations online after he addressed the verdict of the last presidential tribunal.

Pastor Adefarasin captioned his post in the viral sermon, noting that it was time for Nigerians to move on.

The cleric stated that it was time for people to let go of the past and not allow the past to consume them and hinder them from progressing to the future.

