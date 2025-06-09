The Ojude Oba “baddie”, who was seen in a viral video threatening to sue a professor for defamation, has come out to address the situation

The 28-year-old lady expressed herself fully, stating how the man had been disrespectful to her and her cousin

While sharing her experience in a now-viral video, the lady emphasised the need for respect and maintained her stance

Nigerian social media users were at attention after a new clip was shared by the now-popular Gen Z baddie, who was seen having an altercation with an old man at Ojude Oba 2025.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the said lady confronted an old man, described to be a professor, after he allegedly stepped on the shoes of her little cousin.

She had asked him to tender an apology, but he refused. In a trending video, she noted that she was going to sue the old man and that respect had nothing to do with age.

She stated that she was not just an indigene of Ijebu, but also from South London, and she takes nothing lightly when it concerns her family.

Her video has now gone viral, as many shared their hot takes about the situation.

Watch the video here:

Fans reacts as Baddie rants about Ojude clash

Read some reactions below:

@anuoluwapelumi said:

"Hope her parents can pray well."

@weightlossandmore said:

"Well Christ also advised us to forgive those who trespass against us."

@_hassanahh said:

"Let’s put this incident aside and let’s be for real. A lot of elderly people are rudeeeee!"

@hennessi___ said:

"See them glorifying the juju they have. What is hope you can pray spiritually?!!"

@lolaherself24 said:

"Who is this alaileko, dem match your cousin u want sue if you come go eko idumota nko? No weapon formed yenyenyeeenyen wo oju e abo."

@sireeneh said:

"Ojude wey dem dey do since, e reach as genz baddie join am dey wan start sur😂."

@korexkateebz said:

"Enjoy your life my dear, don’t let them atta k you spiritually oo!!!"

@moladahbeddings said:

"See this one....if dem show the real definition of "IJEBU", you go know say juju no dey understand grammar. Madam, if you know what's good for you, just let it go before dem go find work for you here in Nigeria. You no go even sabi road to Airport again."

@grey_fleur said:

"Yaaasss girl, go sue your grandfathers age mate because he ‘stepped on your cousin’ shoe. These people that you are from South London… BIG PURRR 🤭🤭."

Ojude Oba Festival 2025: Ogun Governor Abiodun impresses netizens

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a video showed the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, making a graceful cultural statement as he stepped out in classic Yoruba regalia for the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, on Sunday, June 8.

Governor Abiodun extended warm congratulations to the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as Ijebuland mark the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival.

Legit.ng reports that the Ojude Oba Festival offers a unique opportunity to experience the vibrancy and unity of Yoruba culture.

