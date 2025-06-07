Nigerian singer Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa London, became another topic of discussion on the internet recently

The British-based Angolan beauty entrepreneur decided to interact with her fans and followers on Instagram with a Q&A session

Surprisingly, one of Larissa’s followers demanded to know the challenges she was facing as a single mum, and her response got the attention of many online

Larissa London, Davido's fourth baby mama and a British-based Angolan beauty entrepreneur, has caused a stir with her response to a criticism about single mothers.

In an Instagram Q&A session, an anonymous user asked about the disadvantages of being a single mother.

“What are the bad things of being a single mother?” The user asked.

In answer, Larissa London responded that she is ignorant; perhaps the user's mother can provide additional information.

See their conversation below:

Netizens react to Davido’s baby mama’s response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lynnnndarh said:

"nice response to people that dnt mind their business."

aanu_bibi said:

"Lolzzz might just be an harmless question but frustration don hook Aunty for neck 😂😂."

diashopper_everything_ wrote:

"Aura for aura🙌."

__gl_t said:

"Para full body 😂😂."

vickyamy28 wrote:

"Amebo na good for u😂😂😂."

roseokpo said:

"She asked them to ask her questions . She should getat."

benitaa_santiago wrote:

"ndi sympathy organisation 😂."

_diana_edit_ said:

"Oha for oha!!😂🔥"

roseokpo said:

"She is a single mother of 2 and she should accept that. She chose her path and should not be ashamed."

dds_express_services said:

"Beat answer every."

blessingedeks said:

"Why is she angry?, she told them to ask her questions. She is a single mother of two children with two baby daddies, is she ashamed of that description, but that is fact. We don’t know the baby mamas of the other artist, but these ones want to always be in the news. SMH."

nwa5392 wrote:

"But nah you tel them to ask you anything."

browniwales said:

"But you made the decision to have two children from two different men. So you don’t need to make noise online bcos it’s your decision. Don’t disturb us we that don’t want to be single mum."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂i like it,they wanted amebo but she disappointed them."

flygirl_deybee wrote:

"As you no respect yourself see how them don insult your innocent mama."

