Singer Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has shared her first post on Instagram since October 31

Sophia, who kept a low profile after Ifeanyi's death, shared some new pictures while adding a cryptic post about life

Her new post has stirred reactions online as many of her fans and well-wishers welcomed her back to the platform

Nigerian music star Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu on Tuesday, November 29, shared a new post on her Instagram page since her last post, which was on October 31.

Like many of Davido's close relatives and associates, Sophia had taken a break from social media after the DMW singer lost his son Ifeanyi.

Sophia Momodu says she is living life on her terms. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

With pictures of Davido and Chioma surfacing on social media over the weekend, Sophia is back online, and she returned in style.

Sophia Momodu shares cryptic post

Sophia shared some new photos of her sitting as she posed for the camera. She added in a caption of her post that she's intentionally living life on her terms.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Intentionally living life on my own terms. Peace, grace and gratitude.”

A quote she also shared read:

"Life keeps happening, you keep growing."

See her post below:

Fans gush as Sophia Momodu returns to Instagram

Many of her fans took to her comment section to applaud her as they happily welcomed her back. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

tokonioki:

"God gat you don’t worry he will give you the best."

sussyberryoutfit:

"N you shall grow from grace to grace….. unapologetically."

beccaszn:

"We miss you sweetheart ❤️❤️ The best!!! Thank you for posting mbok! looking classy as always!!!"

dagold555:

"❤️ So fine.. and seem like a lady who doesn't like wahala."

alhajabolasere:

"Big Sophie. Soft gal ."

jeffryprettypretty:

"I have been waiting for your post, sweet lady."

Sophia slays in new pictures

Sophia Momodu shared proof that she is a big fashion lover as she dazzled in a lovely outfit she rocked to an event.

Sophia, who flooded her Instagram page with cute pictures, was also feeling her outfit as she added that it was giving the unbothered ‘Rich Aunty’ vibes.

In her words:

“It’s giving unbothered Rich Aunty ✨ #DesignWeekLagos2022: Opening night yesterday was a blast .”

Source: Legit.ng