Socialite and fashionista Sophia Momodu has stirred another round of reactions with a video from her question-and-answer session.

Sophia, who said she does not care about the opinion people have about her, named Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo as the former castmate she would love to bring back for a future season of the Real Housewives of Lagos.

Sophia Momodu discusses her love for Iyabo Ojo, approach to private relationships, and how she handles confrontation. Credit: realsophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Speaking about her admiration for Iyabo Ojo, Sophia said,

"It will definitely be Queen Mother because I love her. I miss her. I miss her diary session, humour and person and I believe she would have been such a wonderful cast member to film with this season, Queen Mother come back, I miss you."

Further discussing her personality on Pulse about her personality, Sophia disclosed that she likes to go both all natural and full glam, depending on the occasion

The mother of one, who prefers a private relationship, also said she would confront or avoid anyone depending on the issue.

Sophia Momodu shares why she would pic Iyabo Ojo for a future RHOLagos season. Credit: realsophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The host asked, "Confrontation or avoidance?"

Sophia responded by saying,

"It depends, some people you avoid like a plague, some people you clear them immediately, say how far."

The video from Sophia Momodu's question and answer series comes a few days after she and Davido reunited for their daughter, Imade's, 10th birthday party.

Imade's party caused massive reactions after many saw their mannerisms towards each other.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that netizens criticised Sophia Momodu, sharing observations over Imade's display towards Davido at her birthday party.

The video from Sophia Momodu's questions and answer session is below:

Reactions trail Sophia Momodu's comment in video

Legit.ng captured the reactions that trailed Sophia's response to the questions as some netizens criticised her. Read the comments below:

juicybabe01 said:

"This woman dont even get sence that's why they choose chioma instead of her age with no sense what's her relationship with iyabo ojo."

maresty4u said:

"She no wan collect she join body, she collect periodddd."

tbabyemioga said:

"Queen mother is a real person...she no dey fake lifestyle."

calina_beauty commented:

"person wey won trend abeg go check her page."

official_taurus01 said:

"Who con choose you ,always the ones with problem pointing fingers."

smoothwhitewave19 commented:

"Biggest Sophy Queen of Diamond."

Davido's baby mamas unfollow each other

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido’s first and second baby mamas, Sophia Momodu and Laplubelle, made headlines following an update about them.

Laplubelle, the mother of the singer’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, shared pictures from her child’s birthday party held on May 10.

Sophia, who celebrated her daughter Imade’s 10th birthday, took a bold action against Laplubelle that got many talking online.

Source: Legit.ng