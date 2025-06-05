Regina Daniels has continued to taunt her rival, Angela Okorie, over their ongoing online feud, which involves their colleague, Mercy Johnson

In a recent post, she humorously remarked that she had just confirmed it was David who killed Goliath in the Bible

Regina lovely pictures of herself and her children aboard a private jet, referring to them as her "wealth," which garnered admiration

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels seems determined to continue taunting her colleague, Angela Okorie, over her bestie and 'mother' Mercy Johnson.

The two actresses have been at odds since Angela Okorie made a comment about forgiving Mercy Johnson due to her ill health. Since then, Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie have been exchanging words online.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' cryptic post Amid fight with Angela Okorie. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie/@angelaokorie/@regina.daniels

In a recent post, Regina shared lovely pictures of herself and her sons in a collage, taken inside a private jet. She referred to her children as her "wealth" and used love emojis while tagging their handles.

Regina Daniels' cryptic post about David

In the caption of her post, the actress, who is very close to Mercy Johnson, wrote that she had recently confirmed it was Davido who killed Goliath with one shot.

Fans applaud Regina Daniels over her lifestyle. Photo credit@reginadaniels

Fans quickly responded, laughing and agreeing with her, interpreting it as a reference to how ruthlessly Daniels had dragged Angela Okorie online.

Some fans commented on her "bad" mouth, while others advised her to show more respect for Angela, who is not her peer. A few also suggested that Angela should respect herself and end her feud with Mercy Johnson.

What fans said about Regina Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are comments about it below:

@amarannetv reacted:

"Regina forget all this people hiding under ur videos to f!ght their enemies oooo they have platforms and opportunity to f!ght back but they backed off due to what you might not know about. Leave Ndi Aunty gwegwegwe to do their thing. You are still very young , don't involve urself. Allow them, they knew where they started.. Love you always."

@realnekky__ commented:

"You too talk these days, have some respect for elders and know boundaries."

@candybeautyempire_ reacted:

"Baby you mess up big time this wasn’t your fight, remember she’s not your mate. You for allow mercy Johnson speak for herself."

@casie__snow shared:

"Na true oooo very bad guy. I read am for Bible yesterday."

@sweezzy1 wrote:

"And na with one small stone."

@mmiriprincess shared:

"Angela attitude was so annoying yes, but please don’t insult her again avoid insulting her, she no be small pikin and she love you before all this started, in life we check the good time and the bad time."

