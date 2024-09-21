Sophia Momodu has finally made a post amid claim that she was not the owner of the mansion she has been posting

The mother of one had made a post and said that she does not have to hide God's blessings as she showed her new house

A real estate company accused her of lying about the building and added that the house she posted was for another client

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has reacted amid claim that the house she flaunted was for another client.

Legit.ng had reported that Momodu had been dragged by a real estate company for parading a house that was not her own.

Sophia Momodu reacts amid claims by real estate company. Photo credit @thesophaimomodu

Source: Instagram

According to the post, an interior designer had contacted her that she was interested in working on her house.

In her response, she said that an interior designer was already working on her mansion since last year.

This came after Sophia Momodu stated that she had bought a house. She gave a sneak peek of what the interior of the mansion looked like.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Momodu's post

Reactions has trailed the post made by Sophia Momodu. Here are some of the comments below:

@uchemaduagwu:

"Just Apologize to Nigerians."

@uc_pearl:

"But how person go dey still dey work on interior decor for more than one year..are u decorating heavenly paradise?"

@paradoxprobe:

"Jesus Christ, so doing the interior decoration is the glory of God that you cannot hide again? I want to see the faces of those defending her now."

@azalia.anaya:

"You can't know Sophia and think Sophia is small,lmaoo sophia is a big babe,a rich girl at that,and Man???Sophie no small.know this and know peace wallahi."

@bigstephh___:

"But if she isn’t the owner, how come she has access to the property whenever she wants."

@prizlessgift:

"What if she paid this her agent people just to make una talk."

@ab_phill:

"She should Sue the Real Estate Company for Defamation or they should sue her."

@chefstanlllly:

"People should instantly kill the urge for social media validation, you have nothing to prove just live your life ."

@mercysimeon_:

"I don’t know what to belive anymore, Sophia please stop trying to prove a point."

Source: Legit.ng