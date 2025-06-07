Nigerian superstar Wizkid got many talking online after he shared the beautiful name he gave his newborn daughter

Recall that the Afrobeats star made a public appearance with his newborn for the premiere of his documentary Wizkid: Long Live Lagos

Amid the buzz, the Essence hitmaker announced on social media the name of his little princess, which got the attention of many

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has revealed the name of his newborn daughter, following recent outing.

Legit.ng reported that fans of the Nigerian superstar were thrilled to witness his first public appearance with his daughter, fondly nicknamed Machalina by fans.

Wizkid reveals daughter’s name on social media. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Morayo crooner made a heartwarming appearance during the premiere of his documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Accompanied by his partner Jada P and their daughter, Wizkid proudly embraced fatherhood on the red carpet. In a now-viral clip, Wizkid lovingly took his daughter from Jada P, who smiled as she handed over the child. The singer was seen carrying his daughter as he exchanged pleasantries and even granted interviews with the press.

Wizkid announces daughter’s name

Hours after his public appearance, the Ojuelegba hitmaker took to X to make it known that his newborn would be bearing the name of his late mother, Morayo.

In a brief post, the musician wrote:

“Morayo Balogun ❤️🦅.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng also reported that Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, the manager and baby mama to the music star warmed hearts with a rare, adorable picture of their daughter and third child together.

It will be recalled that Wizkid and Jada P made headlines around November 2024 when reports surfaced online that they had welcomed a baby girl.

In March 2025, Jada P shared a picture in which she was seated with two other women, the child in her lap. However, only the baby’s pink shawl and white stocking feet were visible. Her face was shielded.

On Monday, May 19, Jada P, in a social media post via X, formerly Twitter, celebrated her daughter's six-month milestone.

Netizens react to Wizkid’s daughter’s name

Fans of the superstar were thrilled by the singer’s thoughtful decision to name his daughter after his late mum, who died on August 16, 2023.

See the reactions below:

omolola_lolaa said:

"Na so Aj turn old taker 😂😂😂. Machalina has taken over 😍😍😍😍."

talesbyblessing said:

"Wizkid mama no waste time come back for 😂🔥😍."

mide_cuddlez wrote:

"This girl go enjoy die cous he his going to see his mother through her ! Premium enjoyment."

@Giwa_Ab said:

"Na ur beginning make us like you but u dey gba with too much stingy steeze."

alicedee003 wrote:

"Everything just dey align for wiz, mama die daughter come…wow! Don’t joke with God o…he loves you excessively 😍🙌."

raph_deee said:

"Her name is Morayo Balogun AKA Machalina."

omohtaiwo wrote:

"Omo Morayo jo mummy oo❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng