Femi Adebayo has announced the winner of his annual Sallah giveaways to young Muslim children amid this year's Eid Mubarak celebration

The Nollywood actor shared a video of three children who emerged as the top winners after participating in his yearly Quran recitation competition

The Seven Doors movie star also announced the gifts, which also included a ram, stirring reactions from fans

Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo warmed hearts after he gave a ram to a 12-year-old boy, who emerged as the winner of his annual Sallah giveaways.

Femi, known for organising a competition in which children aged 5 to 12 recite Quran verses, announced the winner of the 2025 edition on Thursday, June 5.

For this year, the Seven Doors actor gave out a ram to the winner, while announcing monetary gifts for the runner-ups.

"Congratulations to the winners of the #FemiAdebayoIleyaGiveaway2025! After going through all the amazing entries, I’m excited to announce the winners: 1st Position: @Sheik_alameen_muhammad You’ve won a ram for Ileya! Kindly send your preferred delivery address via DM so we can arrange prompt delivery.

2nd Position: @hajakaffy Congratulations! Please send your account details to my DM to receive your cash reward.

3rd Position: @abiolanurdeen. Well done! Kindly forward your account details to my DM for your cash prize.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s giveaway. Let’s continue to spread love. Eid Mubarak in advance! Wishing everyone a season filled with happiness and abundant blessings," Femi wrote.

The actor's ram gift comes as Nigerians lament the cost amid the Sallah celebration in the country.

The video of Femi Adebayo announcing the winner of his Sallah giveaways is below:

Reactions to Femi Adebayo's Sallah gifts

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Femi Adebayo's gesture. Read the comments below:

ennyitanoluwa1 said:

"Masha Allah May Allah continue to enrich your pocket."

callme_brainbox_ commented:

"Well done sir...May Allah Ta'allah continue to bless you sir. You are a rare gem to many youths and the country as a whole."

queen_lateephar commented:

"Congratulations darling Marzuq. Walohi he deserved it. Both his Tajweed Mukharijul Huruuf is excellent. Barokallahu feekum sweetheart."

hajakaffy commented:

"We came 2nd Alhamdulillah. Alert received with so much gratitude sir. Ogo duniya."

think_kiddies said:

"Congratulations to the winners and all the participants,you are all winners."

rofiatmolayinka reacted:

"Congratulations to all the Winners. Jazakum llahu khairan Alhaji. Many more Eid to celebrate Bi jahi Rosulullahi (S.A.W)."

adediranraheemohboluwatife said:

"Ma sha Allah. Please @femiadebayosalami I don't have any hope for ileya. For my kids please I will be extremely grateful if I am lucky of anything sir."

sherifahmoronfade commented:

"MaashaAllah Barakallah fih, congratulations. May Almighty Allah increase you in knowledge and understanding."

Femi Adebayo presents awards to dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo captured hearts after sharing a touching moment with his father, Adebayo Salami, following his win at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The “Seven Doors” actor clinched the Best Lead Actor award during the ceremony held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Saturday, May 10.

Rather than basking solely in the spotlight, Femi took the prestigious plaque straight to his father’s home.

