As Eid-el-Kabir approaches, Kano residents are expressing deep frustration over the sharp rise in ram prices

With prices nearly doubling since last year, families are being forced to either share costs, opt for smaller animals, or forgo the tradition entirely

Traders blame inflation, transportation, and feed costs, while citizens brace for a subdued celebration amid worsening economic hardship

As Muslims in Kano prepare for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) festivities, the skyrocketing prices of rams have left many residents worried and frustrated.

With prices nearly doubling compared to last year, low and middle income families are finding it increasingly difficult to partake in the traditional sacrifice, a key religious obligation during the celebration.

Traders however attribute the price surge to inflation, high transportation costs, and increased demand due to the approaching festive period.

Rams now go for as high as N250k

A market survey by a Legit.ng correspondent in Kano across major ram selling hubs in the state, including Wudil market, Yan-awaki, and Darki, reveals that the cost of a medium-sized ram now ranges between N180,000 to N250,000 up from N90,000 to N180,000 in 2023.

Larger and healthier rams are being sold for as high as N400,0000 to N800,000 a price far beyond the reach of the average household.

“I came to the market with N110,000, thinking I could get a decent ram, but the cheapest one I found was N148,000. So, tell me, how can ordinary people afford this? It is very discouraging,” lamented Ibrahim Musa, a civil servant.

For Abdulkadir Ali, who usually buy two rams every sallah period, one for himself and another for his mother, say he may likely slaughter one ram this year.

“Every year I used to buy two rams, one for myself and one for my mother. Like last year, I bought the two rams N310,000, but the same size of ram I was told cost N250, 000 each.”

“So I was shocked, and I have already made up my mind and I am thinking of buying only one, because there are other necessities beyond rams,” he added.

Traders defend surge in prices

Traders, however, attribute the price surge to inflation, high transportation costs, and increased demand due to the approaching festive period.

Some also blame the rising cost of animal feed and the general economic hardship in the country.

While the cost of ram soars coupled with the harsh reality, some families are pooling resources to buy a small cow, while others are settling for less expensive alternatives like goats or sheep.

“Things are too expensive now, even food items are costly, not to mention a ram. We have no choice but to contribute money as a group to buy one ram or small cow for extended family members," said Malam Yusuf Naibawa.

Findings by Legit.ng shows that the high costs of rams is just one of many financial pressures Nigerians are grappling with, as food inflation and fuel prices continue to bite.

For many, this year’s Sallah will however be a subdued celebration.

“Before, buying a ram was something we looked forward to, but now it is a luxury. People are barely managing to feed their families, so sacrificing a ram is becoming a dream for many,” said Malam Sani, a trader at Unguwa Uku.

Meanwhile, as the festive day approaches, the mood in many homes is more of resignation than celebration, with families like that of Malam Abdullahi Bello adjusting their expectations in the face of harsh economic realities.

“Sallah is about faith and gratitude, but it is painful when you cannot afford to fulfill a basic religious rite. We pray things get better soon.”

Ram sellers adjust prices days to Salah

Recall in 2024, with just days to Salah celebration, ram sellers across Nigeria adjusted their prices in response to various market pressures.

According to sellers who spoke to Legit.ng, it now takes an average of N150,000 to buy the cheapest ram in the market and as much as N2 million to buy the best cow.

