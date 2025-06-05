Comedian Deeone has reacted to the video of Davido visiting Nigeria’s president, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu

The singer had paid a courtesy visit to the president, and pictures and videos from the presidential villa surfaced online

Deeone criticized Davido, dragging the singer through the mud, however, 30BG fans couldn't tolerate the insults and quickly responded

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has reacted to the visit Afrobeat singer Davido paid to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a few weeks ago.

The singer was seen sitting with the president and also met with the first lady.

In a video reaction, Deeone criticized Davido for his actions, claiming this is why Burna Boy and Wizkid are greater than him.

The comedian, who recently lost his social media account, accused the "Awuke" crooner of acting like a “poor man” by flashing his teeth.

Deeone further stated that Davido was "falling his hand" and warned Nigerians not to expect celebrities to fight for their rights.

Sending a direct message to Davido, Deeone reminded him that just a few months ago, he had been vocal against the president.

He added that Davido should have used the opportunity to tell the president about the suffering of the people.

Deeone boldly told the 'Timeless' crooner that he had misused the platform he was given and disgraced himself with his actions.

It’s worth noting that Davido’s close friend, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, also faced backlash for visiting the vice president and sharing pictures online.

How fans reacted to Deeone's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the comedian on Instagram. Here are comments about it below:

@realladysan commented:

"Point of correction accept you don’t have sense. Wizkid and Burnaboy can never be greater than Davido. Jealous wan kpai you."

@d_negotiatorr said:

"Can you even respect yourself for once!! Fish brain."

@damianmarlee stated:

"Someone is in severe pain. I feel your pain losing that account."

@joshuaexchange_the_king wrote:

"Then go report this your second account now, just wait for some time"

@iamfreeman10 stated:

"Grow up this account small before I go shalom am again, only my report go take am down."

@mikeddynamite shared:

"If this account survive this ileya and remain by Monday, then 30bg don fumble ."

@desmond_miles1 reacted:

"They’ll soon flag this your account again,werey comedian. Remove Vdm from your psycho analysis,well you eat only when you talk about him,so you should probably talk about him for the rest of your yeye life,if not hunger would kpai you."

Deeocn brags about his colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant till today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

