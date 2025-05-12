Actor Femi Adebayo takes his AMVCA Best Lead Actor award to his father, Adebayo Salami, for prayers

In the video he posted online, the actor gets emotional, calling his parents the foundation of his success

Fans praise Femi for his humility and strong family values after winning big at 11th AMVCA in Lagos

Nollywood star Femi Adebayo has captured hearts online after sharing a touching moment with his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, following his recent win at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The “Seven Doors” actor clinched the Best Lead Actor award during the ceremony held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, on Saturday, May 10.

Rather than basking solely in the spotlight, Femi took the prestigious plaque straight to his father’s home, where the elderly thespian and family members showered him with heartfelt prayers.

Actor Femi Adebayo takes his AMVCA Best Lead Actor award to his father, Adebayo Salami, for prayers.

In a video shared on Instagram, Femi, dressed in a casual white shirt and checkered jacket, is seen kneeling beside his seated father as he prayed for his continued success.

Femi captioned the post:

“There are moments awards can’t measure—like this one. Humbled beyond words as my father and dear mother poured prayers over me today.

“Seven Doors may have triumphed at #AMVCA2025, but the true foundation of everything I am… is right here. Their sacrifices, their prayers, their love—without them, there is no me. This win is ours.”

The emotional clip struck a chord with fans and colleagues, many of whom praised the actor for honouring his roots even at the peak of his success.

Night of double triumph for Seven Doors

Femi’s win wasn’t the only victory for the film Seven Doors. His co-star, Chioma Chukwuka, also clinched the Best Lead Actress award for her role in the same movie.

Though absent at the event, Chioma posted an emotional video of herself in tears after hearing her name announced as the winner.

“THANK YOU JESUS !!! Words really fail me ! AMVCA BEST ACTRESS 2025,” she wrote.

Femi, who was also captured breaking down on stage during his acceptance speech, hinted at a deeper reason behind his emotional reaction.

“I’m deeply grateful for this moment with every fibre of my being... the real reason for my breakdown is known only to me and Allah,” he shared.

See the video here:

Fans react as Femi Adebayo honours his father

The heartfelt video stirred emotions among fans, many of whom praised Femi for remembering his roots and showcasing a rare moment of gratitude.

@iam_kennyblaze wrote:

"This is beyond acting... this is culture, respect, legacy. Well done Femi Adebayo!"

@chioma_blinks stated:

"Every child who honours their parents this way will go far. Goosebumps!"

@bammy_couture commented:

"This got me so emotional. You’re blessed beyond measure. More wins sir!"

@real_tobylee said:

"Now this is what it means to carry your family along. The prayer is the real deal."

@temitayobakes stated:

"Femi is a national treasure. God bless Alhaji Salami for raising a king!"

@bose_alaga wrote:

"You see that prayer? That’s the secret behind his grace. Na why doors dey open!"

@officially_yetty:

"I felt every second of this video. Every parent deserves to see their child win like this."

@tundemayor said:

“Goosebumps! See how papa dey pray for him. This is what legacy looks like.”

@zainabgold commented:

“You’ve made your father proud. This video made me tear up. Congratulations again, king!”

@adetokunbodaisi wrote:

“This is why I love Femi Adebayo. A real Yoruba son to the core. Carry go!”

@officialyetundebakare added:

“Your father’s prayer is the real award, not even the AMVCA! This brought tears to my eyes.”

Femi and Chioma won two awards for their roles in Seven Doors. @femiadebayo/Instagram

Femi Adebayo thanks K1

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Adebayo shared how veteran Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, aka K1, was supportive when he shot his latest movie, Seven Doors.

He noted that the music star fed 200 members of his movie team at his resort, and he was deeply grateful for his kindness.

Femi said they ate, drank, and had fun while shooting the movie. Femi Adebayo appreciates K1 for feeding 200 members of his movie team.

