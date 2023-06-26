Ahead of this year's Eid Mubarak celebration, actor Femi Adebayo blessed some young Muslim kids with different gifts

The talented actor organised a competition that involved children between the ages of 5 and 12 reciting a verse in the Quran

An 11-year-old boy named Muhammed Raji won the competition and was gifted a ram; the kids who came 2nd and 3rd received N50k and N30k cash prizes, respectively

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo recently organised a competition as part of his Sallah giveaway to fans ahead of this year's Eid Mubarak celebration slated for June 28.

Adebayo's competition which involved children between the ages of 5 to 12 reciting a verse in Quaran, saw an 11-year-old boy named Muhammad Raji emerge as the winner.

11-year-old Muhammad Raji wins Femi Adebayo's giveaway. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Announcing his gift for the top three, Adebayo revealed that the winner would get a ram, while the second and third would get N50k and N30k cash, respectively.

Below is a video of the winner, which Adebayo shared on his page:

Fans react as 11-year-old boy wins Femi Adebayo's Sallah Giveaway

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Adebayo's giveaway. See them below:

abdulsalambolajiajibola:

"WaoohBig Congratulations to the winner."

alioxcoded77:

"Well deserved congratulations to him and congratulations to those that didn’t win. God Bless them all."

geofas05:

"This recitation definitely worth the win. Barakallahu fihi Muhammad Raji."

iamherdukeh:

"Well deserved congratulations ❤️."

teephafabrics_collectibles:

"Masha Allah,congratulations to him."

alf_iliyas100:

"Congratulations to him,may Almighty Allah continue to bless you abundantly sir @femiadebayosalami ."

sahm_mie:

"Barakallahu feeh Omo Raji, may almighty Allah continue to increase him in knowledge and make him a source of joy to the world. Jazakullahu khairan sir, may Almighty Allah reward you abundantly."

Femi Adebayo prays for colleagues in Mecca

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo shared pictures of him in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In the caption of the picture of him on holy pilgrimage, Femi wrote:

"Supplications rendered! May we receive grant to them AMEN! Like & Comment AMEN if you can read this, and yours will not elude you."

The actor, a staunch Muslim, was also seen in a video shared by his colleague Ibrahim Chatta as he prayed for an association in Nollywood, African Men Entertainment Kings known as AFRIMEK.

Source: Legit.ng