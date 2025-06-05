Actress Angela Okorie has responded to Nigerians who interfered in her social media spat with her colleague, Regina Daniels

Angela Okorie shared a video in which she taunted Nigerians with health issues who warned her over her fight with Regina Daniels

The Nollywood actress' video has since stirred reactions from many Nigerians, including singer Portable Zazu

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has hit back at Nigerian social media users who issued warnings to her over her heated exchange with Regina Daniels.

It would be recalled that Angela and Regina caused a buzz online after they had a public disagreement over another colleague, Mercy Johnson.

Angela Okorie hits back at Nigerians who intervened in her social media feud with Regina Daniels. Credit: portablebaeby/reginadaniels/realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

The fight started after Angela announced the end of her beef with Mercy, adding that she learned the latter was seriously ill, a comment that didn't go down well with Regina.

Regina, in a response, dragged Angela, who also responded by involving the former's husband and politician, Senator Ned Nwoko, into the dispute.

Angela Okorie slams critics over her public disagreement with Regina Daniels. Credit: realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

The heated exchange between Regina and Angela divided their fans as they threw their weight behind their favourites.

Angela Okorie taunts rival fans in video

In a new video she shared on her social media timeline on Thursday, June 5, Angela taunted Nigerians with health issues such as stroke and leprosy, who had warned her over her fight with Regina.

"Even leprosy follow dey warn Angela Una goodmorning o," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The video of Angela Okorie clapping back at Nigerians warning her over fight with Regina Daniels is below:

Portable, others react to Angela Okorie's video

Singer Portable Zazu, in reaction, clapped back at Angela as he wrote in her comment section,

"No Be you them say you no fit pay house rent."

Legit.ng compiled some of the other reactions that trailed Angela Okorie's video, read them below:

jigsimur_blend said:

"My Legitest Chic, idiro ma Asa. You cracked me up real well ooo. Today ma my boy 16th birthday ooo. Mama make it a super day for us abeg. @realangelaokorie."

prince_ohindase wrote:

"Mercy and Regina are far better than you in all Ramifications."

blessedmishack said:

"This one off me I swear down."

tiv_pocho said:

"That should not be an insult ma'am. As long as we still dey breathe, nobody pass any sickness, so it's not a right thing to use someone's medical situation as an insult."

prince_portion said:

"This woman takes some substains on a low key, because normal brain no fit dey talk some kind things way she dey talk.. #peace.."

ugegbe001 commented:

"Why is everyone shouting 50 years Aunty. Is 50 years a taboo age, please I need answers. Does it mean we should all be scared of 50 years? I'm curious please."

nurse_peejay_1 said:

"My Legit Queen ooo,let’s forget all these clash. You music dey burst my brain,it’s lives sooo rent free in my head."

Mercy Johnson speaks on clash with Agela

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Johnson broke her silence amide her feud with Angela Okorie.

Recall that Angela had repeatedly called out her colleague, as she made several allegations against her.

Mercy came forward to address her fans and followers, filling the minds of many with speculations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng